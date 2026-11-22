In this week's headlines, Nando’s poked fun at Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s six-match World Rugby suspension with a cheeky restaurant offer. Rassie’s daughter, Nikki Erasmus, called out perceived double standards after Ireland’s Sam Prendergast was cleared to play

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had a whirlwind week following his six-match World Rugby suspension. Image: David Rogers / NurPhoto / Getty Images / @nikkieerasmus / Instagram

Source: UGC

SA Rugby missed a key deadline to appeal the ban ahead of the Ireland clash. The fumble prompted Erasmus to host a massive virtual watch-along with fans.

Meanwhile, rugby legend Naas Botha defended the coach’s right to question match officials. A French investigation backed up Rassie’s claims about a sin-bin timing error during the Paris Test.

1. Nando's backs Rassie Erasmus after suspension

Nando's once again proved why it is Mzansi's king of topical humour after weighing in on Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus's six-match ban from World Rugby. The peri-peri chicken brand shared a witty Instagram post referencing Captain Springbok's viral Zombie spoof anthem to deliver the message of support.

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Fans loved the lighthearted timing of the post as Erasmus prepared to watch the Ireland Test away from the stadium. Many South Africans applauded Nando's for keeping spirits high and rallying behind the Boks coach during a tense week for SA rugby.

2. Rassie Erasmus’ daughter slams World Rugby

Netball star Nikki Erasmus took to Instagram to subtly call out World Rugby. She was not happy with the disciplinary process days after her father was handed his six-match ban.

Her story argued that there was a double standard in the treatment of Irish flyhalf Sam Prendergast. Online users backed Nikki for standing up for her dad and echoed her frustration over what many feel are glaring double standards in how the rules are applied.

3. SA Rugby misses appeal against Rassie Erasmus ban

Springbok fans hoping for a last-minute reprieve were left disappointed after SA Rugby failed to formally lodge a hearing request before Friday's deadline. Despite announcing plans earlier in the week to challenge the ban, the delay meant Erasmus remained barred from the stadium and technical area for Saturday's showdown against Ireland in Dublin.

Instead of letting the setback dampen his mood, Erasmus shared his plan to stay in the loop with everyone. Peeps praised the coach for finding a creative way to stay connected with Mzansi even while serving his suspension.

4. Naas Botha breaks silence after Rassie Erasmus ban

Springbok legend Naas Botha stepped into the debate to defend Erasmus amid his suspension. Speaking on the Drop In podcast, the former flyhalf argued that coaches have every right to ask legitimate questions about how a game is officiated.

Rugby fans welcomed Botha's candid take. They appreciated his pushback against critics who constantly single out Erasmus for how he approaches the game's laws.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus received lots of support following his World Rugby suspension. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

5. French investigation backs Rassie Erasmus’ sin-bin claims

Rassie Erasmus's post-match complaints about the Paris Test received coverage from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, which investigated Maxime Lucu's yellow card. They reviewed television footage, a move South Africans welcomed.

The report determined two timekeeping irregularities that allowed the French scrumhalf to return to the pitch after roughly eight and a half minutes instead of serving his full 10-minute spell. Erasmus initially claimed there was a shortfall of three minutes.

Source: Briefly News