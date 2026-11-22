The Department of Employment and Labour confirmed it has no authority to issue work permits or visas to foreign nationals in South Africa

The DEL revealed that a new Employment Services Amendment Bill, introducing sector quotas for foreign workers, has been submitted to Parliament

South African labour law protects all workers regardless of nationality, but employers face strict penalties for hiring undocumented staff

The Minister of Home Affairs in South Africa, Dr Leon Amos Schreiber. Images: HomeAffairsZA/Facebook

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The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) has stepped in to clear up widespread confusion over which government body is responsible for issuing work permits to foreign nationals in South Africa.

The department confirmed that it plays no role in granting visas. That authority rests entirely with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), which controls all visa categories, including general work visas, asylum permits, and special dispensation permits for Zimbabwean and Lesotho nationals.

What the DEL actually does

While the DEL can provide Home Affairs with recommendations, specifically whether an employer has tested the local labour market and complied with employment law when applying for a corporate work visa, the final call belongs to Home Affairs. The department can even waive those recommendations entirely.

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The DEL's core role is enforcing labour legislation, protecting workers' rights, and conducting workplace inspections for exploitation, minimum standard violations, and occupational health and safety breaches. Under the Employment Services Act, employers are prohibited from hiring foreign nationals who do not hold valid work visas or who are working outside their visa conditions.

Work visa requirements and new legislation

Foreign nationals seeking to work legally in South Africa must apply for a temporary residence work visa through Home Affairs before starting any employment. The main categories include General Work Visas, Critical Skills Work Visas, Intra-Company Transfer Visas, and Business or Corporate Visas. Applicants need valid passports, medical and police clearances issued within the past six months, relevant employment documentation, and a South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) evaluation. Applications are submitted through a South African mission abroad or via VFS Global.

Importantly, the DEL also reiterated that South African labour law, specifically the Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, and the Occupational Health and Safety Act, protects every worker on South African soil, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

Looking ahead, the DEL confirmed that the Employment Services Amendment Bill has been submitted to Parliament. The bill, which stems from the National Labour Migration Policy adopted in May 2025, proposes quotas limiting foreign workers in certain sectors, occupations, or regions, along with revised fines, expanded inspector powers, and bilateral labour agreements with other countries.

The department urged workers, employers, and the general public to understand the distinct mandates of each government department to avoid being misled by misinformation circulating about who controls work authorisation in the country.

A Zimbabwean passport. Images: HomeAffairsZA/Facebook

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