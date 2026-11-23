South Africans rallied behind Sizwe Doncabe after three pit bulls mauled him in Westville, Durban, pushing donations well beyond the initial R10,000 target

Doncabe disputed the dog owner's account of events from his hospital bed, saying he had not entered her property before the attack

The scrap collector is awaiting reconstructive surgery and cannot eat, receiving nutrition intravenously while police investigate the incident

South Africa has donated over R68,000 for the pit bull attack victim. Images: JOSH EDELSON and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have opened their hearts and wallets for Sizwe Doncabe, a scrap collector who was viciously attacked by three pit bulls in Westville, Durban, with donations to his BackaBuddy campaign reaching R68,000.

The campaign, organised by Kyle van Reneen in partnership with non-profit LetsFixSA, originally set a modest target of R10,000. By 10am on Sunday, 22 November 2026, it had already collected R43,200. That figure climbed to R68,000 by 6am the following morning.

Doncabe disputes dog owner's account

Speaking to the Highway Mail from his hospital bed, Doncabe offered a different version of events to that presented by the owner of the dogs. The scrap collector said he had crossed the road to look through rubbish bags when the animals attacked him, well before he could reach them.

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He said local security guards knew him by name and had given him permission to search through refuse in the area, as residents had not raised any complaints about his presence. He denied entering the property or exchanging words with the woman before the attack took place.

"I have seen her take out the trash, but the dogs would not come out," he said, adding that while he had seen the animals before, he had never encountered them outside the property.

Originally from Mzumbe, Doncabe had been working in Westville for about six months without a fixed address in Durban.

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Painful road to recovery

The injuries Doncabe sustained are severe. He suffered extensive damage to his lower lip and is currently waiting for reconstructive surgery. Unable to eat normally, he is receiving nutrition intravenously while recovering in hospital.

As the legal process unfolds, the generosity of strangers has provided Doncabe with a measure of comfort during what remains a deeply difficult time.

Pitbull owners gives her version of events

Briefly News also reported that the dogs' owner had previously claimed the attack was triggered after Doncabe tried to enter her yard. She said Doncabe followed her onto her property along Konigkramer Road on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, despite her telling him to keep away. The attack happened shortly after 7am. Police confirmed they are investigating whether she negligently allowed or failed to prevent the animals from causing injury.

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Source: Briefly News