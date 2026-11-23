The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning affecting large parts of the country on 23 November 2026

Several provinces face risks of localised flooding, hail damage and strong winds, with informal settlements among the most vulnerable

A separate fire danger warning was also issued for parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Eastern Cape and Limpopo

Thunderstorms expected across Mzansi. Image: 15308757

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has put millions of residents on alert ahead of Monday, 23 November 2026, with a Yellow Level 2 weather warning covering eight provinces.

The warning flags severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and damaging winds for Gauteng, North West, Free State, western Mpumalanga, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, most of KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme eastern Northern Cape and southern Limpopo.

What the storms could bring

Forecasters say the most serious risks include localised flooding on roads and in low-lying areas, hail damage to vehicles and property, roofs and informal structures being damaged by strong winds, and dangerous driving conditions during afternoon downpours. Reduced visibility during heavy rain is also flagged as a concern.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Each province faces its own weather picture. Gauteng residents can expect scattered showers and thundershowers alongside a very high UVB index. KwaZulu-Natal will see morning fog before warming into an unstable, stormy afternoon. The Free State and North West are both set for windy, stormy conditions, with isolated flooding risks in North West. Mpumalanga will experience scattered thunderstorms, with the Lowveld remaining very hot. In Limpopo, heat will dominate the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, with isolated to scattered storms elsewhere. The Eastern Cape's north-east carries the highest storm risk, while the Northern Cape can expect thunderstorms over its eastern regions. Only the Western Cape is expected to remain largely unaffected, with cooler, partly cloudy conditions along the south coast.

The weather causes several risks. Image: iiievgeniy

Source: Getty Images

Fire danger warning also in effect

Alongside the storm alert, SAWS has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the eastern Northern Cape, southern Free State, western North West, the extreme north-eastern Eastern Cape and extreme northern Limpopo. Residents in those areas are being urged to avoid open flames and any activity that could ignite veld fires.

Authorities are calling on South Africans across all affected provinces to stay informed, avoid unnecessary travel during storms, and take steps to secure property and vehicles against hail and flooding.

More Briefly News Stories on weather

Source: Briefly News