The Durban High Court handed down sentences to two men for the murder of 69-year-old farmer Russell Cromhout

Sibongiseni Mkhize and Nkosinathi Ndlovu were both out on parole for separate offences at the time of the murder

The conviction has reignited debate over South Africa's parole system after data showed a surge in parolee offences

Two men, who were out on parole, were handed life sentences for the 2024 murder of KZN farmer Russell Cromhout. Image: Sutthicha Weerawong/ @TheTruthPanther

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Durban High Court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the murder of 69-year-old farmer Russell Cromhout, whose body was discovered in a sugarcane field seven days after he was reported missing in May 2024.

Sibongiseni Mkhize (39) and Nkosinathi Ndlovu (41) were convicted of murder and house robbery. Mkhize received an additional sentence for possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. On top of the life terms, the court imposed a further 20 years for the house robbery and firearm-related charges.

Both men were also declared unfit to possess firearms.

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South Africa's parole system under scrutiny

The murder and subsequent sentencing have further placed the parole system under scrutiny.

Both convicts were on parole for unrelated offences at the time of the killing, drawing renewed attention to the state of South Africa's parole and rehabilitation system. Parliamentary disclosures cited by the Democratic Alliance for the 2024/25 financial year show that serious offences committed by parolees climbed from 1,989 to 3,036, while minor offences rose from 1,796 to 2,873 over the same period.

How the crime unfolded

A friend of Cromhout raised the alarm on 25 May 2024 after visiting his farm in Waterfall, KwaZulu-Natal, and finding the property ransacked and Cromhout unreachable by phone.

Investigators opened a missing-persons case at uMhlali Police Station the same day and also registered a house robbery after establishing that household items and Cromhout's vehicle had been taken.

Detectives tracked the stolen vehicle to the eSidumbini area of uThongathi, leading to Mkhize's arrest on 1 June 2024. Officers found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and six rounds of ammunition. During a subsequent pointing-out, Mkhize led police to Cromhout's body, which lay in a sugarcane field roughly five kilometres from the farm.

Police arrested Ndlovu shortly afterwards in the Ntabamhlophe area of upper uThongathi. He was found in possession of Cromhout's vehicle and a number of stolen household items.

Other stories of murders at KZN farms

A KwaZulu-Natal farm manager was found dead, burned in his car, leaving the community shocked.

A deadly house robbery at a sugarcane farm in Riet Valley left Aman Roopsingh dead from his injuries.

A farmer from Vrede was found dead alongside a dirt road in the Ingogo area on 6 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News