Bafana Mahungela Faces Sentencing for Murder of Teacher Kirsten Kluyts in Johannesburg
- Convicted murderer Bafana Mahungela appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on 23 November 2026 for sentencing
- Mahungela was found guilty of killing Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death
- The case drew public attention after Mahungela represented himself in court following the withdrawal of his legal team
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JOHANNESBURG — The South Gauteng High Court commenced sentencing proceedings on 23 November 2026 for Bafana Mahungela, following his conviction for killing Delta Park High School educator Kirsten Kluyts more than three years ago.
According to eNCA, judicial findings in September 2026 held Mahungela responsible for several serious offences. These convictions include murder, abduction, attempted indecent assault, aggravated robbery, and obstructing the administration of justice.
The incident at George Lea Park
On 29 October 2023, the 34-year-old educator, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, was assaulted and violated during a morning jog at George Lea Park in Sandton. Forensic autopsy results established that fatal head injuries from blunt force and asphyxiation caused her death. Law enforcement officers recovered her remains near a running trail and apprehended Mahungela the following month at student accommodation in Parkmore.
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Defence arguments and court delays
During the legal proceedings, the accused entered a plea of not guilty to every count. He consistently argued that prosecutors had apprehended the incorrect individual, asserting that the prosecution rested entirely on a case of misidentification. After his defence counsel stepped down mid-trial, Mahungela chose to represent himself before the bench.
Earlier plans to conclude the matter were halted on 27 October 2026. That delay occurred because the assigned judge was absent and officials required extra time to finalise the pre-sentencing documentation.
View MDN News's X video about the proceedings:
Court sentences 2 men to life for murder
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Polokwane High Court sentencing Gareth Potgieter and Wynand Steyn to life in prison for the murder of Hendrik Venter.
The case began with a missing person report in 2021, and investigators later recovered human remains and DNA-linked evidence. After more than four years, the verdict brought Venter’s family a measure of closure.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za