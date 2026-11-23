Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and other senior police officials launched a R122 million lawsuit against the State

The officials were charged with fraud and corruption over the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele before charges were withdrawn

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are among the targets of the lawsuit

Dumisani Khumalo and other senior police officers launched a R122 million lawsuit against the State. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and six senior police officials are pursuing a R122 million civil claim against the state.

The lawsuit targets the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the police and justice ministries.

The group allege malicious prosecution following a fraud and corruption case that was dropped earlier this year.

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The arrest and charges

In June 2025, IDAC arrested and charged seven senior officers in connection with the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, a civilian and former BMW employee with an engineering background, to a senior post within Crime Intelligence. The state alleged that recruitment procedures had been manipulated, that vetting and security clearances were bypassed, and that false information was submitted during the appointment process.

The accused included Major-General Philani Lushaba, Major-General Nosipho Madondo, Major-General Josias Lekalakala, Major-General Zwelithini Gabela, Brigadier Phindile Ncube, and Brigadier Mokwele herself.

Charges withdrawn in August 2026

The case drew considerable scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission, where questions emerged about the thoroughness of IDAC's investigation.

Evidence suggested Mokwele's qualifications met or exceeded the post's requirements. Testimony also revealed that then-IDAC head Andrea Johnson had made errors in applying the legal test for IDAC's mandate and had relied on incomplete information when building the case.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi subsequently reviewed the matter and directed that the charges be withdrawn. On 21 August 2026, at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, the charges were formally and unconditionally dropped. The presiding magistrate informed all accused that they were free, and the matter cannot be re-enrolled without the NDPP's express written approval.

With the criminal proceedings behind them, Khumalo and the other officials have now turned to civil litigation, seeking R122 million from the state on the basis of malicious prosecution.

Source: Briefly News