Darryl Ziehl suffered a fatal heart attack while launching through Grannies Pool during the USBC Invitational Monthly Mug on 22 November 2026

Ziehl was described as one of the club's longest-standing members and a mentor to many within the Umhlanga fishing community

The Umhlanga Ski Boat Club announced his passing on Facebook, drawing an outpouring of tributes from friends and fellow members

Darryl Ziehl had a heart attack during a boating event. Images: Darryl Ziehl and Umhlanga Ski Boat Club

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Umhlanga Ski Boat Club (USBC) has announced the death of longtime member Darryl Ziehl, who suffered a fatal heart attack on 22 November 2026 while launching through Grannies Pool, Umhlanga.

Ziehl passed away during the club's Invitational Monthly Mug, an event that brings together members of the fishing and boating community. The club confirmed the news in a Facebook post, describing his death as "devastating."

A pillar of Umhlanga fishing community

The club's statement paid tribute to Ziehl as one of its longest-serving members, crediting him with playing a central role in shaping the club's culture and identity. The club remembered him as a mentor to younger members and someone whose dedication to USBC was, in the club's own words, "immeasurable."

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The post closed with:

"Fair winds, following seas and tight lines, Darryl. Rest in peace, old friend. Until we meet again."

Community mourns his passing

The announcement drew an immediate wave of condolences from the wider Umhlanga community.

Lesmeri Postma wrote:

"Heard the news this morning and I am devastated... My old good friend and knowledgeable with grannies Pool and all the rest since the old days. We are all sad about this."

Cathi Warriner said:

"Devastating news about Darryl 😢...such a helpful and kind person. Many thoughts and condolences to Helen, his family, friends and everyone at USBC!"

Alison Raubenheimer added:

"RIP Darryl 💙such a likeable, lovable character.. you will be sorely missed by your 'geriatric beach bums' pals.. thinking of his family at this very sad time."

Julie Roberts De Vries wrote:

"Beyond sad. Still in shock. Loved him. Kind, gentle beautiful soul."

Bernice Siebert said:

"Such sad news, I will always remember our 'youthful days parties'. Rest In Peace Darryl you will be missed by so many. Condolences to all who knew you and will remember you as a legend."

The USBC extended its condolences to Ziehl's family and confirmed the tribute was issued on behalf of the full club committee and its membership.

View their post on Facebook:

Teen drowns at closed Kimberley pool

In a related article, Briefly News reported on 15-year-old Thembi Nkosi, who drowned at Kimberley’s Karen Muir Swimming Pool after entering the closed facility with friends.

Emergency crews faced locked gates and had to scale the wall to reach the scene, raising questions about access and safety at the pool. The municipality said it was closed and lacked enough qualified lifeguards.

Source: Briefly News