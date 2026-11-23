Witness C testified at the Madlanga Commission that JMPD officer Johannes Mokgatle allegedly used his official position to assist murder suspects

The commission heard that Mokgatle allegedly shared confidential police reports and ran vehicle registration checks for the accused group

WhatsApp messages recovered during the investigation reportedly place Mokgatle at the centre of the group's activities

A JMPD officer allegedly leaked key info of an operation. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Madlanga Commission has heard explosive testimony alleging that a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer used his official position to assist a group of men facing serious criminal charges, including murder.

According to Eyewitness News, Witness C, who is testifying partly in camera, told the commission that JMPD officer Johannes Mokgatle allegedly leveraged his law enforcement role to provide active support to murder-accused Katiso Molefe and several co-accused. Molefe and three other men were arrested in 2024 in connection with the fatal shooting of Vanderbijlpark engineer Armand Swart.

Confidential police data allegedly shared with accused

According to testimony before the commission, Mokgatle allegedly passed internal police reports and sensitive law enforcement information to Molefe and others in the group. Witness C further testified that Mokgatle ran vehicle registration numbers through official police systems on behalf of the accused and returned the results, including vehicle owners' full names, identity numbers, and home addresses.

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WhatsApp exchanges recovered during the course of the investigation, Witness C stated, suggest Mokgatle was not operating on the periphery of the group but may have been actively embedded in their activities.

JMPD vehicle allegedly used to interfere with SAPS operation

The testimony also touched on events surrounding Molefe's arrest in 2024. Witness C told the commission that on the day SAPS officers placed Molefe's residence under surveillance ahead of the arrest, Mokgatle allegedly arrived at the scene in a marked JMPD vehicle and directly confronted the South African Police Service members conducting the observation.

Mokgatle has not yet responded publicly to the allegations made against him at the commission.

Madlanga slams JMPD

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s criticism of Hawks detectives over a “very glaring mistake” in an entrapment operation linked to the alleged theft of R1.5 million from a businessman by a JMPD officer.

The commission also heard that investigators were offered R250,000 to make the case docket disappear. Madlanga questioned why detectives disclosed the operation to a woman connected to the alleged bribe before it could be carried out.

Source: Briefly News