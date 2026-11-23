KZN Police Reveal Three Pit Bulls in Westville Attack Were Linked to Previous Incidents
- KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that the three pit bulls involved in the Westville attack had prior links to two separate incidents
- Victim Sizwe Doncabe, a 50-year-old scrap collector, said he was on the road when the gate opened and the dogs came out
- A BackaBuddy campaign launched to cover his medical costs drew far more support than anyone expected
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
SOUTH AFRICA - Three pit bulls that savagely attacked a scrap collector in Westville, Durban, were previously connected to two separate incidents before the mauling, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda revealed that the animals had been linked to prior incidents in June 2025 and September 2026. Investigators are currently examining all available evidence as the case unfolds.
Victim recounts the moment the dogs came for him
Sizwe Doncabe, 50, who makes his living collecting recyclable materials, is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after the attack. Speaking from his bed, he was clear that he had never set foot on the property where the dogs were kept.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
He told those around him that he had seen the animals on the premises before, but they had always remained inside. On the day of the attack, that changed.
"I was on the road, preparing to cross, when I saw the gate opening. Then the dogs came out. I had seen them before, but they had never come out," he said.
The attack drew widespread public anger after footage of the incident spread across social media.
View police interview posted on X here;
SA rallies behind Doncabe with donations
As Doncabe faces a lengthy and costly recovery, South Africans have stepped up to support him. A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign, launched by Kyle van Reenen, initially aimed to raise R10,000. Within just two days, it had pulled in R68,000 from 98 unique donors, far surpassing what anyone had anticipated.
The funds are intended to ease the financial pressure on Doncabe as he works towards recovery.
Pitbull owner gives different version of the incident
However, the owners' accunt differs to that of Doncabe. Briefly News also reported that the dogs' owner had previously claimed the attack was triggered after Doncabe tried to enter her yard. She said Doncabe followed her onto her property along Konigkramer Road on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, despite her telling him to keep away. The attack happened shortly after 7am. Police confirmed they are investigating whether she negligently allowed or failed to prevent the animals from causing injury.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reporter at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za