KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that the three pit bulls involved in the Westville attack had prior links to two separate incidents

Victim Sizwe Doncabe, a 50-year-old scrap collector, said he was on the road when the gate opened and the dogs came out

A BackaBuddy campaign launched to cover his medical costs drew far more support than anyone expected

KZN Police reveal the three pit bulls in Westville attack were linked to previous incidents. Images: Luba Lesolle and JOEL ROBINE

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Three pit bulls that savagely attacked a scrap collector in Westville, Durban, were previously connected to two separate incidents before the mauling, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda revealed that the animals had been linked to prior incidents in June 2025 and September 2026. Investigators are currently examining all available evidence as the case unfolds.

Victim recounts the moment the dogs came for him

Sizwe Doncabe, 50, who makes his living collecting recyclable materials, is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after the attack. Speaking from his bed, he was clear that he had never set foot on the property where the dogs were kept.

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He told those around him that he had seen the animals on the premises before, but they had always remained inside. On the day of the attack, that changed.

"I was on the road, preparing to cross, when I saw the gate opening. Then the dogs came out. I had seen them before, but they had never come out," he said.

The attack drew widespread public anger after footage of the incident spread across social media.

View police interview posted on X here;

SA rallies behind Doncabe with donations

As Doncabe faces a lengthy and costly recovery, South Africans have stepped up to support him. A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign, launched by Kyle van Reenen, initially aimed to raise R10,000. Within just two days, it had pulled in R68,000 from 98 unique donors, far surpassing what anyone had anticipated.

The funds are intended to ease the financial pressure on Doncabe as he works towards recovery.

Pitbull owner gives different version of the incident

However, the owners' accunt differs to that of Doncabe. Briefly News also reported that the dogs' owner had previously claimed the attack was triggered after Doncabe tried to enter her yard. She said Doncabe followed her onto her property along Konigkramer Road on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, despite her telling him to keep away. The attack happened shortly after 7am. Police confirmed they are investigating whether she negligently allowed or failed to prevent the animals from causing injury.

Source: Briefly News