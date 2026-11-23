Brigadier Dineo Mokwele has launched a personal civil lawsuit against Advocate Andrea Johnson over her prosecution

The charges against Mokwele were unconditionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority in August 2026

South Africans weighed in on the decision by Brigadier Mokwele to take legal action against Johnson

Brigadier Dineo Mokwele is suing Advocate Andrea Johnson, the former head of IDAC. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Brigadier Dineo Mokwele is suing former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson in her personal capacity.

The Acting Section Head: Crime Systems Infrastructure Management is holding Johnson directly accountable for a malicious prosecution that collapsed after evidence dismantled the core allegations against her.

In June 2025, IDAC under Johnson's leadership arrested Mokwele alongside Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and several others on fraud and corruption charges. The central allegation was that Mokwele lacked the required qualifications for her senior post heading Crime Intelligence's Technical Support Services unit, and that her appointment was irregular.

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Case unravels after evidence heard before the Madlanga Commission

However, evidence placed before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in 2026 told a different story.

Mokwele holds a mechatronics diploma and an industrial engineering degree, qualifications that met or exceeded what the position required. Commission hearings also revealed that Johnson had never personally reviewed Mokwele's CV, qualifications, or application before green-lighting the prosecution. Johnson acknowledged she had relied on briefings from her team that turned out to be inaccurate.

Johnson also withdrew and apologised for previously describing Mokwele's appointment as a "token appointment."

The National Prosecuting Authority subsequently withdrew all charges against Mokwele unconditionally in August 2026.

Personal liability now in focus

The legal action forms part of a broader attempt by the implicated officers to sue the State for R122 million.

By suing Johnson in her personal capacity, Mokwele's legal team is seeking to establish direct liability for what they describe as a malicious prosecution.

The move signals that Mokwele intends to hold Johnson individually responsible for the professional and personal consequences of a case that should never have been brought to court.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans following the matter on social media responded with broad support for Mokwele's decision.

@Ngcebo_X said:

"They're cooking."

@Pale_Pale18 wrote:

"Good. As she should."

@Rogerthat_1652 commented:

"Now, this is the money she must take by force. We support her."

@mdube434 stated:

"That's a recommended move."

@ChazIssat added:

"Sue her out of all her retirement money."

Brigadier Mokwele honoured at whistleblower awards

Briefly News reported that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola congratulated Brigadier Mokwele on her recognition at the 2026 Whistleblower Awards.

Brigadier Mokwele received the Integrity Under Fire Special Award, recognising her courage and commitment to ethical conduct amid significant institutional challenges.

The brigadier holds an MBA and two engineering qualifications, and has prior experience at BMW South Africa before joining the SAPS Crime Intelligence Division.

Source: Briefly News