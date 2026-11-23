The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set 3 December as the date for judgment in Mapisa-Nqakula's corruption and money-laundering trial

The former defence minister faces 12 corruption counts and one money-laundering count linked to her 2016–2019 ministerial tenure

Both the State and defence submitted their final arguments after witness testimony concluded, with key disputes centring on bribe payments and home renovations

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will soon learn of her fate. Image: Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will deliver its judgment on 3 December in the corruption and money-laundering trial of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, following the submission of heads of argument by both the State and defence on Monday.

According to TimesLIVE, Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering, arising from conduct during her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. The State alleges she solicited R4.5 million in bribes from South African National Defence Force contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu in exchange for securing tenders. Of that amount, R2.1 million was allegedly paid in cash, with prosecutors contending that between R1.7 million and R1.8 million of those funds were used to renovate her home in Bruma.

Mapisa-Nqakula denied all charges, maintaining that the renovation costs were covered using her salary and travel allowances received during overseas trips.

Bribe payments, code words, and contradictions

During witness testimony, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court she handed over cash using coded language, referring to payments as "impepho", "wig", and "padkos". State prosecutor Emile van der Merwe argued that Mapisa-Nqakula deliberately insisted on cash transactions to obscure any financial trail. He further noted that she failed to produce invoices, visitor registers, or documentation showing additional income sources to substantiate her defence.

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The State indicated it had proved counts 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12 beyond reasonable doubt, while counts 2 and 6 were identified as requiring closer scrutiny.

Defence challenges State's version

Defence advocate Siyabulela Mapoma contested the foundation of the State's case, arguing that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu never explicitly testified that any payment prompted Mapisa-Nqakula to act in her favour. Mapoma described the wig as a gift and submitted that a failure to declare it did not amount to proof of corruption.

He also challenged the renovation narrative, stating the evidence fell short, and pointed out that other witnesses contradicted Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who stood as the sole witness to the alleged cash handovers. The court will now weigh the competing versions when it delivers its ruling on 3 December.

SANDF was probing contractor

In a related article, Briefly News reported on retired SANDF General Sandile Sizani’s testimony in the corruption trial of former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Sizani told the court that military officials had investigated contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu and her company before she met the minister.

A key finding involved an aircraft that was reportedly at Waterkloof Air Force Base days before a contract discussion, despite claims it had been hired to transport equipment back into South Africa. The court also heard that Sizani questioned Mapisa-Nqakula after three months had passed without arrests in the investigation.

Source: Briefly News