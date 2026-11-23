Mourners at Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's memorial reflected on the ANC's failure to elevate her to the country's highest office

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the party lost a rare opportunity to make her ANC president

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who died at 71 after a medical procedure, was South Africa's first female deputy president

Members of the ANC have reflected on Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s legacy. Images: EuropaNewswir and Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Mourners who gathered at the home of the late former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for a prayer and memorial service on Sunday have expressed grief not only over her passing, but over what they regard as a historic opportunity the ANC allowed to slip away.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, 71, died on Friday following complications from a recent medical procedure. Her death has prompted prominent figures within the ruling party to speak openly about the country's failure to elect a woman as head of state.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Dlamini-Zuma speak out

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressed fellow mourners, saying the ANC had squandered a chance to make history.

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"As the African National Congress, we lost an opportunity at a time when there was a young, fresh, rising woman to make her the president of the African National Congress, who ultimately would have become president of the Republic," she said.

She added that the party had failed to act when it still could.

ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma echoed those sentiments, saying Mlambo-Ngcuka had possessed the qualities to progress from the deputy presidency to the presidency itself. Dlamini-Zuma also questioned why, more than three decades into democracy, South Africa had yet to place a woman at the helm of the country. She argued that women brought valuable skills and perspectives to leadership that had gone unrecognised at the highest level.

Social activist Ndileka Mandela said she had personally hoped to see Mlambo-Ngcuka become South Africa's first female president. Mandela recalled raising the question directly with the former deputy president, who told her she would contest the position when the time was right.

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A trailblazing political career

Mlambo-Ngcuka entered Parliament in 1994 and later served as deputy minister of trade and industry. She went on to become minister of minerals and energy under former president Thabo Mbeki before making history in 2005 as South Africa's first female deputy president, a role she held until 2008.

She later took her work to the international stage, serving as executive director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021.

A memorial service will be held in Sandton on Tuesday, 25 November, with her funeral scheduled in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Major League DJs mourn Mlambo-Ngcuka

Previously, Briefly News reported that South African DJ and producer duo Major League DJz broke their silence on Monday, 23 November 2026, sharing a tearful tribute to former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who passed away at the age of 71. The pair posted a selfie of four people on X with the caption, "Boys boys boys" leaving fans to piece together the heartbreak behind it.

Source: Briefly News