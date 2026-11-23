A witness to the Westville pit bull attack disputed the dog owner's account of events, questioning where the attack actually took place

The witness said Sizwe Doncabe lay on the ground from roughly 7am to 10am waiting for an ambulance

Doncabe, a scrap collector attacked by three pit bulls also rejected the owner's version and said the dogs came at him before he reached the property

Image of the scene where the dog attack occured. Images: ALS Paramedics/ Facebook and Ariel Jerozolimski

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - An eyewitness to the Westville pit bull attack has come forward to challenge the dog owner's account, throwing further doubt on a version of events that has already been rejected by the victim himself.

Speaking anonymously to Newzroom Afrika, the witness pointed to what they said was a complete absence of blood in the property's driveway as evidence that the attack did not unfold where the owner claimed it did.

"As you are standing in their driveway, there is nothing, no blood trails whatsoever. This leads one to ask, did the dog pick him up and put him on the other side of the road?" the witness questioned.

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The witness said they observed one of the dogs gripping victim Sizwe Doncabe from behind, and that bystanders who stepped in only managed to drive off the last dog.

"It was so aggressive," the witness recalled.

Witness challenges owner's claims

The witness was visibly frustrated by suggestions that Doncabe had entered the yard and that the dogs were responding to a threat against the owner.

"Why are they changing the story? Why just not account?" the witness asked.

They also disputed claims that Doncabe was attempting to steal, arguing that if the owner had felt genuinely threatened, she could simply have called the police rather than allowing the situation to escalate.

What appeared to upset the witness most was the treatment Doncabe received after the attack. He lay on the ground from around 7am until 10am waiting for an ambulance. When the owner's father arrived at the scene, the witness said he showed no concern for Doncabe's condition and stated he would not be laying a charge.

See interview posted on X here:

Doncabe rejects allegations against him

Doncabe, a scrap collector who was mauled by three pit bulls on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, has firmly denied the owner's account. He said that he had moved to the other side of the road to look through rubbish bags when the dogs came at him, before he had even reached the property.

Doncabe said he never set foot on the premises and had no interaction with the owner before the attack. South Africans have since rallied behind Doncabe as he faces a difficult recovery. Donations to his BackaBuddy campaign have reached R68,000.

KZN Police reveal pit bull's aggressive past

Briefly News also reported that the three pit bulls that savagely attacked a scrap collector in Westville, Durban, were previously connected to two separate incidents before the mauling, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda revealed that the animals had been linked to prior incidents in June 2025 and September 2026. Investigators are currently examining all available evidence as the case unfolds.

Source: Briefly News