Brown Mogotsi, who is currently in custody at Johannesburg Correctional Centre, is set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 24 November 2026

The North West businessman will face fresh charges stemming from statements he made under oath before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

South Africans weighed in on his latest legal trouble, as he already faces multiple charges in a separate case linked to an alleged staged attempt on his life

Brown Mogotsi faces a fresh charge of perjury. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Self-proclaimed secret agent Brown Mogotsi is set to face an additional perjury charge before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, compounding the legal troubles already surrounding him.

The new charges relate to allegations that Mogotsi knowingly made false statements under oath during proceedings before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Prosecutors allege the false statements include claims made in his affidavit and oral testimony in which he asserted that he was a "Contact Agent" working for Crime Intelligence.

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Mogotsi already in custody on separate charges

Mogotsi has been held at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, commonly known as Sun City Prison, since May 2026.

The existing case against him in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court centres on an alleged staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus on or around 3 November 2025. Prosecutors contend that Mogotsi fired shots at his own vehicle and subsequently filed a false report claiming unknown gunmen had attacked him.

The charges in that matter include unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public area, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice. His next appearance in that case is scheduled for 9 December 2026.

Mogotsi is legally presumed innocent until proven guilty on all charges.

Social media users react to the fresh charge

The news drew strong reaction on X, where many users referenced Mogotsi's conduct before the Madlanga Commission.

@Patrici47761869 wrote:

"Mogotsi? He kept on lying even when the Commissioners cautioned him about his conduct."

@therealmashsa commented:

"Brown Mogotsi and Julius Mkhwanazi are officially the weeping boys of the Madlanga Commission. Came in acting untouchable, left getting grilled under oath, and catching criminal charges."

@shezznee observed:

"It never rains but pours for Mogotsi — kuy'okhala amadoda."

@lizross1 added:

"Brown can't even catch a break. Those lawyers of his will make sure he's found guilty of that charge too and add a life sentence to his other charges."

@GATSHENISAM offered a contrasting view:

"Nah let the guy breathe. He's had enough now, lol."

Other stories about Mogotsi's first case

Video evidence showing the extent of the damage to Mogotsi’s vehicle surfaced on social media.

Police were unable to reach Mogotsi after he failed to report to the police station as promised.

New details emerged about the aftermath of the shooting involving Mogotsi.

Source: Briefly News