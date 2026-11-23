Johannesburg City Manager Dr Floyd Brink weighed in on what happens next after the inaugural council meeting was postponed

The election of the city's leadership was deferred to the next council meeting scheduled for 27 November 2026

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the city manager's comments, sharing varied reactions to the news

Johannesburg City Manager Dr Floyd Brink warned that COGTA could get involved. Image: @Sli_Masikane/ @CityofJoburgZA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Johannesburg City Manager Dr Floyd Brink has warned that the metro will be forced to call on the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) to intervene if political parties fail to break their deadlock and elect a mayor by Friday, 27 November 2026.

Brink issued the warning on Monday, 23 November 2026, after the City of Johannesburg’s inaugural council sitting ended without a single office bearer elected.

While councillors were sworn in at the Constance Connie Bapela Council Chamber, all 21 parties unanimously agreed to postpone voting for the mayor, speaker, deputy mayor, and chief whip.

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What did Brink say?

Speaking to eNCA outside the chamber following the adjournment, Brink laid out the legal consequences should parties remain deadlocked when they reconvene later this week.

"If it's not resolved, then it immediately reverts to COGTA. We will then have to write to COGTA for their intervention and for them to help us to be able then to set up the next meeting."

Brink also pushed back against criticism that Monday’s sitting was convened prematurely while coalition talks were still underway, insisting the administration acted strictly within municipal legislation.

"The law dictates specifically within the 14 days, but does not dictate specifically when within that 14 days," Brink said, adding that he considered Monday's session "quite successful" given that councillors were successfully inaugurated.

How did South Africans react?

The postponement—and Brink's remarks—drew sharp commentary online, with several users pointing fingers at coalition dynamics and party manoeuvring.

Darrol Kriel wrote:

"The cracks are starting. Look what happened in Emfuleni Metro. This is hilarious."

Emmanuel Nxumalo linked the stalemate to party tactics, saying:

"Exactly what DA will push for."

Timmy Preston placed blame squarely on one party:

"Other parties are fine, the problem is DA because DA want to govern Joburg by force knowing that they don't have numbers."

Mzukisi Jose called for electoral reform in response to the impasse:

"Re-elections and the winner-take-all is the only solution."

@DMatshoba aimed criticism directly at the City Manager, writing:

"He's relieved that his chommies are coming back so he can continue to do their bidding undisturbed."

Source: Briefly News