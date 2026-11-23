The Madlanga Commission issued a formal statement on 23 November 2026 responding to remarks made by Suliman Carrim's attorney, Ulrich Roux, in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court

Roux told the court on 20 November that the Commission's 30 October press statement was issued "maliciously" to harm Carrim and cause confusion

The Commission rejected the claim and said it is considering referring Roux to the Legal Practice Council for a misconduct investigation

The Madlanga Commission has rejected claims made by Suliman Carrim’s lawyer. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission has formally rejected statements made by Suliman Carrim's attorney, Ulrich Roux, in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 20 November 2026, describing them as "scandalous" and an insult to the Commission.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels issued the statement on 23 November 2026, outlining the full sequence of events that preceded Roux's remarks.

The disputed bail condition

Carrim was granted bail on 28 October 2026, subject to a condition requiring his legal representatives to report in person to the Commission within 48 hours to arrange his next appearance before the inquiry. By the afternoon of 30 October 2026, the deadline had passed without that in-person visit taking place.

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Instead of attending the Commission as required, Roux emailed the Commission on 29 October merely to bring the bail judgment and its conditions to its attention. The email made no effort to schedule a meeting or arrange Carrim's next appearance. The Commission subsequently issued a press statement confirming that Carrim had failed to comply with the bail condition.

In a letter dated 31 October, Roux argued that because the condition placed the obligation on Carrim's legal representatives rather than on Carrim himself, Carrim personally could not be said to have breached it.

The Commission rejected this reasoning, maintaining that the breach lay in the failure of the legal representatives to act within the stipulated period. Notably, Roux's letter of 31 October also expressly acknowledged the Commission's interpretation that the condition required physical attendance rather than email communication.

Commission considers misconduct referral

On 20 November 2026, in a televised address to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, Roux stated that the Commission's 30 October press statement had been issued "maliciously" with the sole purpose of harming Carrim and creating confusion.

Michaels, in the Commission's response, said the remark "not only boggles the mind, but amounts to a gratuitous insult to the Commission," adding that "no responsible legal representative could have made it."

The Commission indicated that Roux's awareness of all the relevant facts at the time of making the statement left no justification for the utterance. It said it is now considering referring the matter to the Legal Practice Council to investigate a potential charge of misconduct against Roux for contravening clauses 57.1 and 57.9 of the Code of Conduct for legal practitioners, which prohibit a practitioner from knowingly relying on false allegations in submissions to a court.

Source: Briefly News