Kyle van Reenen has earned praise for launching a BackaBuddy campaign for Sizwe Doncabe, who was mauled by three pit bulls in Westville

The fundraising campaign originally targeted R10,000 but has already surpassed R94,000, with donations continuing to grow daily

Van Reenen previously ran a campaign for Warrant Officer Karl Sander that raised over R650,000 after a modest R5,000 target was set

Kyle van Reenen launched a fundraising campaign for Sizwe Doncabe, the victim of the Westville pit bull attack. Image: @kyle_van_reenen (Instagram)/ Nancy Palien (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — A crowdfunding campaign launched for Sizwe Doncabe, a 45-year-old recycler who was severely mauled by three pit bulls in Westville, Durban, on 18 November 2026, has raised over R94,000 — far exceeding its initial R10,000 target.

The BackaBuddy campaign was set up by Kyle van Reenen, who has become recognised for using crowdfunding to mobilise public support for individuals in need. Donations have continued climbing since the campaign launched, drawing warm responses from contributors across the country.

Van Reenen has also earned praise for his decision to start a fundraiser for Doncabe, with X user @naseemak27 sharing an appreciation post for him.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Comments under the post also expressed gratitude to Van Reenen, with many noting the good person he was.

Van Reenen's record of crowdfunding success

This is not the first time Van Reenen has spearheaded a campaign that captured the public's attention.

In early June 2026, he set up a BackaBuddy page for Warrant Officer Karl Sander, a Hawks investigator in KwaZulu-Natal with nearly 40 years of service, after Sander delivered an emotional testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Sander had described his personal coffee machine as his "safe space" — only for it to be stolen from his office. He was subsequently subjected to a polygraph examination over the theft of his own property before eventually being exonerated.

Van Reenen set a modest target of R5,000 to help replace the machine. Public generosity far outstripped that goal, with the campaign ultimately raising well over R650,000.

KZN Police reveal pit bulls' aggressive past

Briefly News also reported that the three pit bulls that savagely attacked a scrap collector in Westville, Durban, were previously connected to two separate incidents before the mauling, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda revealed that the animals had been linked to prior incidents in June 2025 and September 2026. Investigators are currently examining all available evidence as the case unfolds.

Source: Briefly News