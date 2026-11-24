The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning affecting several provinces on Tuesday, 24 November 2026

Residents in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga face risks of hail, heavy downpours and localised flooding of roads and low-lying areas

Extremely high fire danger conditions were also flagged for parts of the Northern Cape, North West and Free State

People trying to shield themselves from a hailstorm. Images: Hindustan Times / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is facing a volatile weather day on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issuing a Yellow Level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms across multiple provinces.

The warning covers Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga, where residents can expect heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds. Localised flooding is a real concern, particularly on low-lying roads, bridges, and in informal settlements. SAWS has also flagged the risk of damage to infrastructure.

Fire danger adds to Tuesday's hazards

Alongside the storm warnings, extremely high fire danger conditions have been declared for the eastern Northern Cape, parts of North West, and the Free State. Residents and farmers in these areas are urged to take precautions.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Strong winds are also forecast along the east and south coasts, with gusty interior conditions expected in certain regions.

What to expect across major centres

For those in Johannesburg and Pretoria, Tuesday brings showers, drizzle, and thunderstorms, with temperatures reaching highs of around 25°C to 27°C.

Polokwane and Mbombela can expect warm, stormy conditions, with highs climbing to between 29°C and 32°C.

Along the coast, Durban and Gqeberha will see rain showers and drizzle, with highs of around 21°C to 28°C. Cape Town faces a cooler, mostly overcast day, starting near 15°C and reaching a high of around 24°C. Bloemfontein and Kimberley offer some relief, with partly cloudy to clear skies and highs of 27°C to 28°C.

Looking beyond Tuesday, central and eastern South Africa can expect continued warm weather with isolated to scattered thunderstorms through the rest of the week. SAWS attributes the unsettled pattern to high temperatures, upper-air disturbances, a surface trough over the western interior, and a high-pressure system positioned in the east. The southern parts of the country will remain mostly cloudy, while other regions experience partly cloudy and warm-to-cool conditions.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to stay indoors during peak storm activity, avoid flooded roads, and monitor updates from SAWS directly.

Dark heavy storm clouds. Images: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on SAWS weather warnings

Briefly News recently reported on a Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning issued by SAWS on Friday, with heavy downpours and hail threatening communities.

recently reported on a Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning issued by SAWS on Friday, with heavy downpours and hail threatening communities. Residents in Namibia and Zimbabwe spotted a rare sun halo days after the same ring appeared over Gauteng, and social media users had plenty to say.

SAWS also put out a Monday thunderstorm warning flagging flooding and hail risks, along with a separate fire danger alert.

Source: Briefly News