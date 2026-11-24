RUSA confirmed that missing 46-year-old attorney Mervyn Moodley was found dead near a hotel in Sandton on Monday

Video footage captured Moodley leaving his Fontainebleau home in an unidentified vehicle, believed to be an e-hailing service

RUSA raised concerns about his unusual behaviour before his disappearance, including leaving his personal car at home in casual clothing

Mervyn Moodley was found dead. Images: @Am_Bluejay

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has verified that Randburg legal practitioner Mervyn Moodley, 46, was found dead close to a Sandton hotel on 23 November 2026. The confirmation arrived immediately following a call to the public by the security organisation seeking help to trace the missing lawyer. His discovery happened less than a month after attorney Nadine Meintjies was shot dead near Eldorado Park.

According to IOL, Prem Balram, speaking on behalf of RUSA, indicated that specific facts regarding how Moodley died cannot be released while probes continue, though relatives have already been briefed on the tragedy.

Last known footage of Moodley

Prior to locating the deceased, surveillance clips surfaced that appear to document Moodley's final recorded actions. RUSA noted that the time-stamped recording captured him exiting his Martha Avenue property in Fontainebleau around 14:30 on Monday, stepping into a car thought to be an e-hailing taxi, potentially an Uber. The organisation clarified that the specific automobile and the individual driving it remain unverified.

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Investigators flagged two anomalies from the recording. First, Moodley chose not to drive his own car, leaving it on his premises in favour of the unknown transport—a move RUSA labelled uncharacteristic. Second, the clip showed him dressed casually, contrasting sharply with his standard workday routine of wearing formal business attire or suits.

Who was Mervyn Moodley?

Originally hailing from Verulam's Garden Street in KwaZulu-Natal, Moodley operated his own legal practice, Mervyn Moodley Attorneys. He leaves behind a six-year-old daughter.

Before finding the body, RUSA had asked witnesses to help trace the driver or vehicle from the video. Journalists have also reached out to the Gauteng South African Police Service for additional information.

Clicks employee found dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported on 34-year-old Mohau Azeal Thamahane, a Clicks employee whose family is mourning his sudden death in Cape Town.

His father shared a video of Mohau singing as former schoolmates paid tribute, while police opened an inquest to establish the circumstances of his death.

Source: Briefly News