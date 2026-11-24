Julius Malema has filed an urgent interdict application against Helen Zille over statements made in a televised interview

Zille claimed Malema influenced Johannesburg tender awards and Shadrack Sibiya's appointment during Herman Mashaba's mayoral term

Former Johannesburg mayor Mashaba filed an affidavit disputing Zille's claims ahead of the court hearing on 24 November 2026

Julius Malema’s urgent interdict against Helen Zille will be heard in the Johannesburg High Court on 24 November 2026. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Johannesburg High Court is hearing an urgent application brought by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema against Helen Zille over statements she made during a recent televised interview on eNCA.

Malema is seeking an interim interdict that would prevent Zille from repeating, publishing, or distributing the specific claims until the main defamation case is resolved. The application does not constitute a final ruling on whether the statements were defamatory.

During the interview, Zille alleged that Malema had improperly influenced tender awards in the City of Johannesburg, including those related to City Power, and played a role in the appointment of Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city's anti-corruption unit. She linked these allegations to the period when Herman Mashaba served as the city's mayor.

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Malema responded to the allegations with a legal threat, and Zille, who refused to apologise, met it with a public "see you in court" response.

Mashaba, who has since left the Democratic Alliance to lead ActionSA, submitted an affidavit to the court disputing Zille's version of events. His affidavit forms part of the evidence supporting Malema's application.

Interim relief sought by Malema

The interdict Malema is pursuing is a temporary legal measure intended to protect him from further publication of the contested statements until the broader defamation proceedings are heard. If granted, Zille would be barred from repeating or amplifying the allegations in any forum until the court decides the main case on its merits.

While the interdict is being heard, no date has been set for the main trial.

Zille refuses to apologise to Malema

Briefly News reported that Zille responded after Malema's lawyers sent her a formal demand letter following her recent allegations.

The letter gave Zille until close of business on 11 November 2026 to retract her statements and issue a public apology.

Zille alleged that former Johannesburg mayor Mashaba had effectively become "the EFF's mayor" during his time in office.

Source: Briefly News