Disruptions at Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 have alarmed KwaZulu-Natal businesses ahead of the festive season

A newly introduced truck-booking system is being blamed for the backlog, which could take up to 20 days to clear

Transnet confirmed that 41 medical containers were flagged as urgent, with 18 already delivered

An image of the port in Durban. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Businesses in KwaZulu-Natal are sounding the alarm over serious disruptions at the Port of Durban, warning that festive-season stock and critical medicines could be caught in a backlog that may take weeks to resolve.

The delays are centred on Durban Container Terminal Pier 2, operated by International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) through its local partnership, Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT). Pier 2 is a critical artery for South African trade, processing roughly 60% of the country's container volumes.

Andrzej Kiepiela of the KZN Growth Coalition said businesses had been told the disruption could stretch to 20 days. He pointed out that some stranded cargo included essential medication, while other shipments carried merchandise destined for Christmas shoppers.

"If they are not sold during this period, the losses could run into hundreds of millions," Kiepiela said.

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New booking system blamed for port crisis

According to Kiepiela, the trouble appears to have started after a new truck-booking platform, known as the E-NAVAS system, was introduced just before the festive rush. He argued the rollout should have been held back until January, when freight volumes ease.

Reports have also pointed to repeated breakdowns in container-handling equipment and inadequate infrastructure investment as contributing factors.

Transnet pushed back firmly against suggestions that it neglected the facility ahead of its management transition. The organisation said it had pumped approximately R1.5 billion into Pier 2 over the 18 months prior to the handover. That investment covered four new ship-to-shore cranes valued at R967 million, 20 straddle carriers, 40 haulers, 40 trailers, two reach stackers and an empty-container handler. Transnet maintained that ICTSI took over a fully operational terminal on 1 January 2026.

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Medical shipments prioritised

On the medicines front, the Department of Health identified 41 medicinal containers requiring urgent processing. Transnet confirmed that 18 had been cleared and delivered, while seven more were expected to arrive in the country between 23 November and 2 December. The remainder are being actively monitored as Transnet and DGT work together to move priority cargo through the system.

With the Christmas shopping window narrowing rapidly, pressure is mounting on port authorities to restore normal operations before businesses begin counting their losses.

Transnet signs deal with Durban port

In 2024, Briefly News reported that Transnet signed a deal with a Filipino billionaire who will invest at least R11 million in the Durban Port. According to Daily Investor, Transnet signed a concession agreement with Razon's company, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), two years after signing a similar deal with the company to manage the port for 25 years. Razon is expected to invest at least R11 billion into expanding the terminal. The partnership was seen as groundbreaking, as it was a step towards realizing the port's ambition to be one of the best in the world.

Source: Briefly News