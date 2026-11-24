Sun, Pasta and Heritage: Inside Cape Town’s Italy in Town Festival at the Castle of Good Hope
- The 2026 Italy in Town festival made its debut at Cape Town's Castle of Good Hope, drawing a lively Sunday crowd despite its relaxed, family-friendly pace
- Attendees enjoyed authentic wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, and live vocal and acoustic sets across the historic courtyards
- Festivalgoers could also explore open rooms and walkways inside South Africa's oldest colonial building
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Expecting a quiet, slow-paced Sunday outing with my family at the Italy in Town festival, I was pleasantly surprised to walk into the Castle of Good Hope and find the historic courtyards buzzing with a lively crowd.
Hosting the 2026 edition at South Africa’s oldest colonial building proved to be a smart move. While the day kept a relaxed, family-friendly rhythm, with children playing in the Kids Zone and groups settling in for long lunches, the venue stayed busy from late morning well into the afternoon.
What stood out most was how naturally Italian culture mixed with local Cape Town energy. Against the old stone walls of the Castle, the courtyards filled with the smell of wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta and espresso. The food lived up to expectations. Every dish we tried was fresh, flavourful and made for eating outdoors in the sun.
Take a look at a sneak peek into the Sunday festivities below:
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The live entertainment kept the crowd engaged without overpowering conversation. From strong vocal sets to upbeat acoustic performances carrying across the courtyards, the lineup brought a festive feel while keeping the Sunday pace easygoing.
A personal highlight for our family was exploring the sections of the Castle of Good Hope that remained open to festivalgoers. Walking from a crowded Italian food market straight into historic rooms and walkways gave the day a sense of history that set it apart from a typical weekend market.
Good food, strong live shows and the chance to experience Italian hospitality inside a Cape Town landmark made for an easy, memorable family Sunday.
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Source: Briefly News
Maryn Blignaut (Editor in Chief) Maryn Blignaut is the Editor-in-Chief at Briefly News, with nine years of experience in digital journalism. She holds a BA in Communication Science from the University of South Africa (2016) and specialises in digital storytelling and feature writing. She has completed advanced professional training in media and innovation, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course, multiple Google News Initiative programmes, Thomson Reuters AI Adoption Training, and the WAN-IFRA Women in News leadership programme. For enquiries, contact maryn.blignaut@briefly.co.za