Shadrack Sibiya to Stay in Custody Until February as State Recreates Sandton Hotel Crime Scene
- Former National Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appeared briefly at Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing serious criminal charges
- The State requested more time to reconstruct the hotel room where the alleged assault of an 18-year-old took place in May
- Sibiya's next court date was set for February, meaning he will remain behind bars throughout the festive season
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GAUTENG — Former National Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya will spend the festive season in detention after the Randburg Magistrates Court postponed his criminal case to February on Tuesday.
According to Eyewitness News, Sibiya appeared briefly in court to face charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman and the alleged abuse of a 16-year-old minor. The incidents were both reported earlier this year.
State seeks to reconstruct Sandton hotel room
Prosecutors told the court they required additional time to recreate the crime scene inside a Sandton hotel room, where the alleged assault is said to have occurred in May. The reconstruction is intended to corroborate witness testimony and physical evidence gathered during the initial investigation.
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Sibiya's legal team did not oppose the postponement, with the defence opting to wait for the State's forensic and scene reconstruction reports before proceeding. The magistrate confirmed that Sibiya would remain in custody until his next court date in the new year.
Sibiya maintains innocence
Sibiya previously served as the deputy national commissioner for crime detection before facing suspension and subsequent legal proceedings. Through his legal representatives, he has consistently denied the allegations and maintained his innocence as the matter moves towards a formal trial date.
The postponement means investigators will use the intervening period to finalise their technical assessments of the hotel environment before the case resumes in February.
Sibiya accused of threatening family of victim
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Sibiya, who is accused of threatening the family of a 16-year-old victim while they were pursuing a criminal complaint against him.
The father told the court that Sibiya said he could “deal with” him quickly and easily during a call made as he lodged the complaint at a police station.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za