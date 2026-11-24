The eThekwini Municipality's inaugural council meeting ended without electing a mayor, Speaker, Deputy Mayor or Chief Whip

The ANC proposed the adjournment to allow more time for coalition talks, with support from MK Party, DA, IFP, ActionSA and EFF

ANC eThekwini coordinator Thanduxolo Sabelo revealed the party had found a coalition partner but refused to name them

eThekwini's first council meeting was adjourned without a mayor elected. Image: Busisiwe Lwandle/ Briefly News

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SOUTH AFRICA - eThekwini's first council sitting since the local government elections came and went without a single leadership position being filled, as political parties continue to haggle over coalition arrangements. The meeting was adjourned before any votes were cast for mayor, Speaker, Deputy Mayor or Chief Whip.

It was the ANC that moved for the adjournment, arguing that parties needed more breathing room to wrap up their coalition negotiations. The proposal drew backing from the MK Party, the DA, the IFP, ActionSA and the EFF. Only the FF+ stood against it. The council will reconvene once talks have reached a conclusion.

eThekwini's new political landscape

The adjournment reflects just how dramatically the city's political balance has shifted. The MK Party came out of the local government elections as the dominant force in the metro, claiming 86 seats. The DA followed with 57 seats, while the ANC, which held the city for three decades since the end of apartheid, was reduced to just 37 seats — a stark fall from its long-standing grip on South Africa's second-largest city.

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With no single party holding an outright majority, coalition-building has become the only path to governance, and that process is proving slow and complex.

View video of the voting posted on X here:

ANC claims a deal is close

ANC eThekwini coordinator Thanduxolo Sabelo offered a guarded update on where things stand, telling reporters that his party had already identified a coalition partner. However, he stopped short of revealing who that partner is, saying the discussions were not yet at a stage where they could be made public.

The comment left plenty of room for speculation, with the city's political future still very much up in the air. Until the parties finalise their arrangement and the council reconvenes, eThekwini will remain without elected leadership.

ANC agrees to work with MKP in hung municipalities

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party have agreed to collaborate in every local council where both parties hold seats, following the conclusion of the 2026 Local Government Elections. According to SABC News, the ANC formally circulated its Municipal Cooperation Accord document to major political parties in councils across the country on 23 November 2026, according to a report by SABC News. The accord is a binding contractual agreement that sets out the terms of cooperation between the two parties at the local government level.

Source: Briefly News