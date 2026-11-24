The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry halted its hearings on 24 November 2026 due to safety concerns for one witness

Witness T was due to testify remotely with a distorted voice about alleged links between a major drug syndicate and senior law enforcement officials

Proceedings were adjourned as security sweeps were conducted at the Commission ahead of the testimony of the witness

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry had to halt proceedings over safety concerns for an anonymous witness. Image: Per-Ander Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission suspended its proceedings on 24 November after Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga indicated that safety concerns for Witness T had not been adequately resolved, leaving the start of testimony uncertain.

The session was due to take place at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where security sweeps began shortly after 7 am. A second, more extensive sweep of the auditorium was conducted around 8:45 am, with attendees only readmitted after 9:20 am.

Despite those preparations, the Chairperson and Commissioners emerged from the room to announce that concerns about the witness's protection had not been sufficiently addressed before proceedings could commence, prompting the hearings to be halted.

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Witness T to testify remotely with voice distortion

Previously, the Commission granted Witness T's application to testify in camera.

The witness will appear from a remote location, with neither face nor voice identifiable to those in attendance. The voice will be distorted during the testimony, a measure that reflects the severity of the alleged threats to the individual's safety.

In a founding affidavit motivating the in-camera application, Witness T states that he possesses detailed knowledge of an alleged drug syndicate's internal operations, leadership structure and associate networks.

He argues that public identification would place him in extreme and immediate danger, given that the syndicate allegedly has access to hitmen and to compromised officials within law enforcement and the prosecutorial service.

Syndicate allegedly generating R1 million a day

The affidavit contains several serious allegations. The witness claims a powerful operator runs a criminal enterprise concealed behind apparently legitimate businesses, with the syndicate involved in the wholesale and distribution of drugs, including whoonga, sourced from international suppliers.

According to the affidavit, the syndicate's key figures generate at least R1 million a day and use those resources to pay hitmen and corrupt law enforcement personnel. The witness further alleges that police officials have provided tip-offs, shared confidential information and helped the syndicate target rivals through arrests or killings. A senior public prosecutor is also named among those allegedly linked to the network.

Other stories about the Commission and witness safety

A police informer brought an urgent application to testify in camera at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry over safety concerns.

The Madlanga Commission ruled that secret police handler, Witness G, may testify remotely with voice alteration.

A witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shot dead on the East Rand in Gauteng.

Source: Briefly News