Video footage captured Randburg attorney Mervyn Moodley leaving his Fontainebleau home on Monday, 23 November 2026

The footage revealed a discrepancy in his reported departure time and showed him wearing casual clothes instead of his usual formal attire

Moodley was found dead near a Sandton hotel, with RUSA confirming his family has been notified of his passing

CCTV footage of the last time Mervyn Moodley was seen alive was released. Images: @Am_Bluejay/ X and Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG — CCTV recordings capturing the last confirmed movements of 46-year-old Randburg lawyer Mervyn Moodley surfaced after he was found deceased close to a Sandton hotel on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Moodley, founder of Mervyn Moodley Attorneys, went missing earlier that Monday, prompting Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) to ask the public for help locating him prior to the discovery of his body.

Video highlights variations in time and attire

According to TimesLIVE, date-and-time-stamped footage recorded Moodley exiting his Martha Avenue property in Fontainebleau around 2:30 pm. This conflicted with initial reports stating he had left at 2:00 pm. Additionally, the video showed him wearing casual outfits instead of the suits or formal wear he normally chose for workdays, prompting questions regarding his exit.

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RUSA also flagged that Moodley left his own car parked on his property. According to information given to RUSA, this action went against his normal habits.

Authorities seek details on unconfirmed transport

In the recording, Moodley gets into an unverified vehicle suspected of being an e-hailing service, although RUSA stated this detail remains unconfirmed. RUSA appealed to community members to help trace the car, its driver, and anyone who knew of Moodley's whereabouts after leaving his residence.

Originally hailing from Garden Street in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, Moodley leaves behind a daughter aged six. RUSA verified that relatives have received notification of his passing, while details regarding how he died remain withheld.

View the footage on Facebook here:

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In a related article, Briefly News reported on attorney Nadine Meintjes, who was shot dead alongside an unidentified passenger in Klipspruit West, and her past legal work for Patriotic Alliance councillor Juwairiya Kaldine.

The killing has drawn attention to Kaldine’s controversial public history, including allegations aired in a recording and parliamentary hearings. Police are investigating the double murder.

Source: Briefly News