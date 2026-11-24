The Hawks discovered a clandestine drug laboratory in Esikhawini, a township near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, on 24 November 2026

The scene was still active at the time of initial reports, with no official figures yet released on the value of drugs, equipment seized, or arrests made

The bust follows a major Hawks operation on 18 November in Umvoti, KZN, where a mandrax lab valued at over R100 million was dismantled

The Hawks in KZN uncovered a multi-million-rand drug lab in Esikhawini. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, uncovered a multi-million-rand drug laboratory in Esikhawini on 24 November 2026.

Esikhawini is a township in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality near Richards Bay and Empangeni. The discovery was reported by eNCA, which confirmed that the scene remained active at the time of its initial broadcast.

No official statement had been released detailing the type of drugs found, the estimated value of the seizure, the equipment recovered, or the number of people arrested.

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Second KZN drug lab bust in a week

The Esikhawini operation follows a significant Hawks bust on 18 November in Umvoti, near Kranskop, also in KwaZulu-Natal.

During that operation, investigators dismantled a clandestine mandrax laboratory and arrested a 31-year-old suspect. Items seized included a tablet press, assorted chemicals, mandrax powder, and finished tablets collectively valued at over R100 million. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on 20 November.

How did South Africans react?

The two operations within days of each other have drawn public attention to what appears to be a growing enforcement focus on illicit drug manufacturing across the province. The news prompted swift commentary on social media, with many users drawing comparisons to other recent busts across South Africa.

Moeketsi Tsotetsi wrote:

"At this rate, every town has its own drug laboratory...we just need to look hard."

Judy Catin added:

"Looks like there are labs all over the country. What signs are we looking for?"

Nicky Mamiki Mphanya asked:

"Every week, what went right suddenly?"

Ceb'sile Kubheka linked the increased activity to recent law enforcement changes, writing:

"Since Shady Sibiya got arrested, police have been uncovering drug labs all over SA."

Abraham Song Chingawawa offered a sceptical take:

"They didn't discover anything. They knew it was there. Maybe someone found out, and they were afraid it's about to be exposed."

Cherrols Quinton George echoed that sentiment:

"Oh please, this is nothing new. For sure it is a well-known place, and some officials are involved."

Other stories about major drug busts

Briefly News reported that there have been several major drug busts across the country.

Source: Briefly News