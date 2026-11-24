The body of Tamlin Blake, chief curator of the Spier Arts Trust, was discovered inside her art studio in Riebeek West on Sunday, 22 November 2026

Blake's family tracked her stolen cellphone to a nearby farm, where bloodstained clothing and several stolen belongings were allegedly recovered

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with her murder, reportedly released from prison just four days before the killing

South African artist and curator Tamlin Blake. Image: Art Times

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - South African artist and curator Tamlin Blake, 51, was found dead inside her art studio at her Riebeek West home on Sunday, 22 November 2026. Her death has sent shockwaves through the Western Cape arts community.

Blake's husband, who was abroad at the time, grew concerned when he could not reach her and asked a friend to visit the property on Church Street. That friend made the devastating discovery.

West Coast police spokesperson Captain Tania Helfrich confirmed that Blake had suffered two blows to the head from a sharp object. The attacker fled the scene with a number of her personal belongings.

Family tracks cellphone to nearby farm

Blake's family traced her stolen cellphone to a farm close to Riebeek West. When police searched the property, they allegedly recovered several stolen items, along with bloodstained clothing and shoes.

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A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with the murder. According to reports, he had been released from prison on Wednesday, 18 November, just four days before Blake was killed. Police have not yet established a motive.

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A life dedicated to South African art

Blake had called Riebeek West home for roughly 20 years and was a deeply respected figure in the country's arts landscape. She held a master's degree in fine art from Stellenbosch University and joined the Spier Arts Trust in 2015, where she dedicated her career to nurturing and developing local artists.

Her own artwork earned international recognition, particularly her striking tapestries crafted from recycled newspaper. Most recently, she exhibited at the Riebeek Valley's Solo Studios art event.

Blake is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 18 and 20. Her family has asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

Canadian woman found dead in KZN

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a Canadian woman who disappeared from a KwaZulu-Natal farm has been found dead, and a suspect is now in custody following her death. Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar, 52, also known as Karen, was last in confirmed contact with her family via WhatsApp on 6 November 2026. While her account showed activity on 9 November, relatives could not confirm whether she had personally accessed it.

Source: Briefly News