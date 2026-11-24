SAPS Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk publicly denied that North West businessman Brown Mogotsi ever worked as a registered Crime Intelligence agent

Mogotsi faces perjury charges linked to testimony he gave under oath at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The controversial businessman is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on 24 November

SAPS sets the record straight on Brown Mogotsi. Images: @Abramjee/X and SARadiofm/X

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA — The South African Police Service has formally disputed claims made by North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, with a spokesperson stating that he was never registered as an agent within the Crime Intelligence division.

SAPS Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk told the media that Mogotsi had no standing as a Crime Intelligence agent at any point, directly contradicting testimony he provided during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

SAPS set the record straight

Van Wyk, however, confirmed that Mogotsi was a registered informer in 2001 but was deregistered at some point. SAPS disputes that he was ever recruited or used as an agent by Crime Intelligence.

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"There is no such thing as a contact agent. We do not recruit civilians to assist us as agents," Van Wyk said.

Perjury charges follow Commission testimony

Mogotsi now faces charges of perjury as well as contravening the Commission's Act, following allegations that he knowingly provided false information while testifying under oath before the Madlanga Commission. He is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 24 November.

The charges relate specifically to claims Mogotsi made in both a sworn affidavit and his subsequent oral testimony before the commission. Central to those claims was his assertion that he had served as a registered contact agent for the SAPS Crime Intelligence division, having initially operated as an informant before allegedly progressing to that formal role.

View video of SAPS spokesperson here:

Intelligence claims became a Commission flashpoint

Mogotsi's alleged ties to Crime Intelligence had emerged as a significant and contested element of the commission's proceedings. The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations of political interference, corruption and the manipulation of police investigations, and Mogotsi's purported intelligence background featured prominently in those proceedings.

His insistence that he had worked with Crime Intelligence for several years formed part of a broader set of claims that the commission was tasked with scrutinising. The formal denial by SAPS, combined with the laying of criminal charges, marks a significant development in the case against him.

Mogotsi has previously appeared in court on separate firearm-related charges, and the perjury matter represents a fresh legal front in what has become a prolonged and closely watched series of proceedings.

Witness remain undisclosed in Mogotsi case

Briefly News also reported that the Johannesburg Magistrates Court ruled that the full names and home addresses of witnesses in the Brown Mogotsi case will remain undisclosed, delivering a partial but significant blow to the defence's bid for greater access to witness details. The magistrate's decision to withhold identifying information was grounded in witness safety.

Source: Briefly News