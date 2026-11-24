The Madlanga Commission ruled that Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo will testify behind closed doors on 25 November 2026

The in camera ruling was granted after evidence leaders warned that an open hearing could expose classified intelligence operations and informant networks

Khumalo's appearance follows his June 2025 arrest on fraud and corruption charges, which were later withdrawn by the National Director of Public Prosecutions

Head of Crime Intelligence,Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has ordered that Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, head of Crime Intelligence, give his evidence in a closed session scheduled for Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The commission issued its ruling on 24 November 2026, barring the public and journalists from attending the proceedings. Access will be limited to the chairperson, commissioners, evidence leaders, the commission's legal team and designated support staff.

Why Khumalo will testify behind closed doors

The in camera order followed an application by the commission's evidence leaders, who argued that allowing open testimony could compromise sensitive Crime Intelligence operations. Their concerns centred on classified protocols governing how informants and undercover agents are recruited, deployed and managed within the intelligence division.

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Attorney Vumile Vundla, who submitted a supporting affidavit, argued that Khumalo would not be able to address much of the requested evidence if the hearing remained open to the public. The commission's legal team further cautioned that disclosing operational methods could allow criminal suspects to identify informants working with law enforcement, and could leave Crime Intelligence susceptible to manipulation.

The commission also prohibited the publication or distribution of Khumalo's statement, supporting documents and declassified annexures that are not intended for public release. Any transcripts or recordings from the closed session will remain confidential unless the chairperson later grants permission for their release.

Khumalo's testimony is expected to cover the rules governing Crime Intelligence operations, existing safeguards against misconduct and whether reforms to the current system are warranted.

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Khumalo's arrest and withdrawn charges

Khumalo's appearance before the commission comes against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny of Crime Intelligence. He was arrested in June 2025 alongside several other senior police officials on allegations of fraud and corruption related to the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele to a senior Crime Intelligence post.

The charges were subsequently withdrawn following a directive from National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi in July 2026. The withdrawal was formally recorded at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in August 2026.

Crime Intelligence officers sue the state

Briefly News reported that Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and six senior police officials are pursuing a R122 million civil claim against the state. The lawsuit targets the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the police and justice ministries. The group allege malicious prosecution following a fraud and corruption case that was dropped earlier this year.

Source: Briefly News