Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau addressed ongoing US-South Africa tensions

The US listed alternatives to B-BBEE ownership rules as one of its five formal demands to Pretoria

Tau acknowledged that the South African government was currently reviewing the B-BBEE framework

Parks Tau said South Africa would not sacrifice B-BBEE for US tariff relief. Image: Demetrius Freeman (Getty Images)/ Mpho Parks Tau (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau has drawn a firm line in South Africa's negotiations with the United States, stating that the country's transformation policies are not up for negotiation in exchange for tariff concessions.

Tau made the remarks on Monday at the B-BBEE Practice and Policy Conference in Johannesburg, where he addressed the mounting pressure from Washington over South Africa's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment legislation.

SA stands firm on transformation

Speaking about the tensions between the US and South Africa, Tau was adamant that the government would not budge.

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"We will not trade transformation for tariff relief," Tau said. "We believe that this policy is rooted in our Constitution and our Human Rights policies as a country."

The minister acknowledged that President Cyril Ramaphosa had committed the government to reviewing the B-BBEE framework, but was explicit that the review should not be misread as a retreat.

"The review is not a concession to our critics, but our strongest defence of transformation," Tau said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of strained diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Washington. In February 2025, the United States issued an executive order that criticised South Africa's empowerment requirements, characterising them as barriers to doing business in the country.

The US's five demands and B-BBEE

The US formally delivered a set of five demands to the South African government in November 2025.

Among them was a call for South Africa to create alternatives to B-BBEE ownership rules, specifically for American companies operating in sectors such as telecommunications and mining, so that those companies would not be required to cede equity stakes under local empowerment laws. Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs) were cited as a possible alternative.

US Ambassador L. Brent Bozell III later detailed these demands publicly in March 2026 and again in September 2026, after months of negotiations produced little visible progress.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans reacted to Tau's comments on social media, with opinions split along familiar lines.

Barry Nell wrote:

"The 30% party has spoken."

Tukuma Thandile offered a contrasting view:

"Thank you, Parks. They demanded 50% ownership for TikTok to operate in the US, and no one said anything."

Thabane Dladla said:

"BEE is not the problem, but it is in the wrong hands."

Mardi Gras commented:

"Yes, they won't, because all of the top comrades benefit from it, not the ordinary South Africans."

Ofentse Jabulani stated:

"They're benefiting from B-BBEE, not South Africa."

Tau promises government support to businesses affected by AGOA removal

Briefly News reported that Tau weighed in on the United States' decision to terminate South Africa's AGOA eligibility.

The Donald Trump administration announced on 2 November 2026 that SA would lose AGOA access from January 2027.

South Africans debated the minister's comments about the loss of AGOA, sharing mixed reactions to his views.

Source: Briefly News