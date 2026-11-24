SARS Commissioner Johnstone Makhubu's agency is cross-checking bank data against tax returns and flagging accounts with unexplained deposit gaps

Taxpayers caught in SARS's net must submit 12 months of bank statements and a full deposit schedule categorising every credit

A February 2025 case shows what is at stake, with one taxpayer handed a R57 million bill over unexplained account balances

SARS officials helping South African taxpayers. Images: sarstax/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The South African Revenue Service is quietly scrutinising the bank accounts of South Africans whose total deposits do not match the income declared on their tax returns, and the consequences of failing to respond convincingly can be severe.

According to reports, SARS, led by Commissioner Johnstone Makhubu, receives financial data directly from banks. When its systems detect a gap between what a taxpayer declared and what their accounts show, it fires off a detailed verification request. Tax Consulting SA has flagged this as a growing issue, particularly for high-net-worth individuals who hold multiple accounts, though ordinary taxpayers are not immune.

What SARS is asking for

The requests are extensive. Taxpayers are required to produce A4-printed copies of 12 months of bank statements, a full deposit schedule that categorises every credit as either income, a loan, or a transfer between their own accounts, supporting loan agreements, and written explanations for all interbank transfers. They must also identify the income source for any deposit that is neither a loan nor an internal transfer.

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The core problem, according to Tax Consulting SA, is that SARS's automated systems cannot always tell the difference between a taxable receipt and a perfectly legitimate movement of money. A home loan drawdown, a transfer between a savings and a cheque account, or a family member repaying a debt can all look like undeclared income to an algorithm. Even compliant taxpayers are being asked to reconstruct an entire year of financial activity, often without being told which specific account triggered the query.

The risk of getting it wrong

SARS is entitled to request this kind of information under section 46 of the Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011, provided the information is foreseeably relevant and taxpayers are given a reasonable timeframe to respond.

But the stakes for a weak or incomplete response are high. Under section 95 of the same Act, SARS can issue an estimated assessment if it is not satisfied with the explanation provided, and that figure may bear little resemblance to what the taxpayer actually owes.

A February 2025 case makes the risk concrete. A taxpayer was found liable for R57 million after failing to adequately explain increases in shareholder account balances. The case underlines that SARS treats unexplained deposits as potential income until proven otherwise.

Tax Consulting SA advises anyone who receives one of these verification letters to treat it seriously, gather documentation methodically, and ensure every deposit in the flagged period can be accounted for with supporting records before submitting a response.

SARS logo on a navy blue board. Images: voiceofthecape/Instagram

Source: Instagram

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