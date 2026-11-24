President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that South Africa has little confidence that its AGOA membership will be saved before benefits expire

The US issued a 60-day removal notice on 2 November 2026, citing trade barriers, corruption concerns, and foreign policy disagreements

Ramaphosa revealed that government and business have been actively pursuing alternative markets, including a tariff-free agreement with China

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that South Africa has little hope of keeping AGOA trade benefits. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the National Council of Provinces that South Africa holds little expectation of reversing its impending removal from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) before the programme's benefits lapse on 1 January 2027.

Ramaphosa addressed the NCOP on 24 November 2026, responding to the 60-day notice the United States issued on 2 November, which cited trade and investment barriers, corruption concerns, and conduct deemed contrary to American national security and foreign policy interests.

"This letter from President Trump has been received, and they have said, well, they want to see if anything can change so that by the time they have given, a different outcome can be possible. We are not really holding any hope for that," he said.

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SA diversifies trade as AGOA exit looms

Ramaphosa noted that the government began preparing for potential trade disruptions well before the formal notice arrived, following US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements in April 2025.

Ramaphosa described how a coalition of government and business — referred to as "South Africa Inc" — started identifying alternative markets to reduce the country's dependence on any single trading partner.

"We started a process of looking for other markets, so that we don't end up having all our eggs in one basket," he said.

He added that Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola have both been engaged in global outreach to secure new agreements. Among the outcomes is a deal with China that provides African products with complete tariff-free market access.

Automotive sector among hardest hit

Ramaphosa acknowledged that sectors such as the automotive industry face significant exposure from the AGOA exit and said the government is working directly with affected industries to limit job losses.

Looking beyond the immediate crisis, Ramaphosa indicated a shift in how South Africa intends to structure future trade relationships. He said the country would pursue bilateral agreements to avoid being vulnerable to unilateral decisions by major trading partners, while negotiations with Washington remain ongoing.

Cyril Ramaphosa urges citizens to brace for AGOA loss

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to brace for a potential exclusion from AGOA.

Ramaphosa warned that the impact on jobs would be 'devastating', with an estimated 250,000 positions linked to the initiative.

The announcement sparked varied reactions on social media, with some people supporting the statement and others criticising it.

Source: Briefly News