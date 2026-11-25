The owner of three pit bulls that attacked 50-year-old Sizwe Doncabe in Westville opened assault and trespassing charges against the injured man

KZN police confirmed the dogs were allegedly involved in two separate attacks on neighbouring animals before the incident involving Doncabe

Police warned that anyone found to have opened a false case could face criminal charges of their own

Pitbull dog owner has opened a case against the vicitm in the Westville attack. Images: @JacaNewswatch/X and Debbie Els

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL — The owner of three pit bulls that severely injured a scrap collector in Westville has opened assault and trespassing charges against the very man her dogs attacked, as police investigate both cases at the same time.

Sizwe Doncabe, 50, remains in hospital recovering from serious injuries sustained when the dogs mauled him in a Westville neighbourhood early last Wednesday morning. While he receives treatment, the dog owner, Carmen Alexander, has formally laid charges against him with police.

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KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed the dual investigations, saying:

"She opened a case against the person who was mauled by (the) dogs, a case of assault and trespassing, which we are also investigating as police, simultaneously with the case of failure to safeguard vicious dogs."

Prior attacks recorded by police

Netshiunda revealed that the same owner's dogs had allegedly been involved in two earlier incidents at a neighbouring property. The first was recorded in June last year, when the animals reportedly entered the adjacent yard and attacked other dogs, leaving them critically injured. A second, similar attack was logged in September this year.

"What we can confirm is that this was not the first incident where these dogs were involved. Now it's a human being," Netshiunda said.

Conflicting accounts from both sides

Doncabe has rejected the dog owner's version of events. He maintains that the animals attacked him from across the street and that he never entered the owner's yard. He also indicated that he was a familiar face in the neighbourhood and that the dogs had not previously shown aggression toward him.

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Police warn against giving false statements

Police are now examining all statements, reviewing footage from security cameras at the owner's property and surrounding streets, and seeking eyewitness accounts to determine what took place before and during the attack.

Netshiunda cautioned both parties that the investigation would not proceed on the basis of allegations alone.

"If you have got a case to answer, you will stand for that case and face it. If you tell a lie, the police do not take anything at face value, either from a victim or from suspects," he said.

He also warned that opening a false case carries serious legal consequences.

"It is illegal to tell untruths under oath. If our investigation proves that a person has opened a false case, we are going to open a case against that person," Netshiunda said.

Witness backs victim's version of events

Previously, Briefly News reported that An eyewitness to the Westville pit bull attack has come forward to challenge the dog owner's account, throwing further doubt on a version of events that has already been rejected by the victim himself. The witness pointed to what they said was a complete absence of blood in the property's driveway as evidence that the attack did not unfold where the owner claimed it did.

Source: Briefly News