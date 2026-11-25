Waste picker Sizwe Doncabe remains hospitalised a week after being mauled by three pit bulls in Westville, Durban

His family said doctors have warned them about possible amputation of his right arm due to severe nerve damage

Police opened separate investigations after the dog owner filed cases of assault and trespassing against Doncabe

Doctors have told Sizwe Doncabe's family that they may have to amputate his arm due to severe nerve damage. Image: Nancy Palien (Facebook)/ Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — Waste collector Sizwe Doncabe faces the grim possibility of having his right arm amputated a week after he was mauled by three pit bulls in Westville, Durban.

Doctors have warned that extensive nerve damage to his right arm may leave amputation as the only option, a prospect his family says is devastating to process.

"He cannot feel his right arm. The doctors told us that there is a possibility that it might have to be amputated because of the damage. It is very painful for us as a family to hear something like that," his cousin, Nontobeko Mbhele, told News24.

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Doncabe, who is originally from Mzumbe, remains in a critical condition in hospital, having sustained severe wounds to both arms, his head, neck, and chin during the attack—which was captured on video and went viral on social media.

Mbhele described his overall recovery as painfully slow.

"He is recovering very slowly. There haven't been many changes in his condition. He cannot eat normally and is still being fed intravenously. He is also struggling to move his jaw and speak," she said.

Family calls on dog owner to apologise

The family also said the dog owner has not reached out, noting that instead of checking on Sizwe and what he was going through, the dog owner made statements about him that they believe are untrue.

She made the comments after KZN Provincial Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that the dogs' owner had opened cases of common assault and trespassing against Doncabe.

Mbhele added that Doncabe firmly disputes the trespassing claim.

"He says he did nothing wrong. It is very painful for him to hear people suggesting that he was trespassing when, according to him, that is not what happened," she said.

She added that the family intends to pursue justice so no one else faces a similar ordeal.

Fundraiser for Doncabe soars past R10,000 goal

Briefly News reported that Kyle van Reenen earned praise for launching a BackaBuddy campaign for Sizwe Doncabe.

The fundraising campaign originally targeted R10,000 but has already surpassed R94,000, with donations continuing to grow daily.

Van Reenen previously ran a campaign for Warrant Officer Karl Sander that raised over R650,000 after a modest R5,000 target was set.

Source: Briefly News