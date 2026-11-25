Official fuel price data recorded significant over-recoveries for petrol and diesel during the current pricing cycle

Lower international oil prices drove the over-recoveries, though a weakening rand partially offset the gains

The final December adjustment will depend on how international fuel prices and the rand perform for the rest of the pricing period

Fuel coild go down in December. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Motorists across South Africa expect lower refuelling costs next month after government data confirmed favourable pricing balances across all primary fuel categories during the review period.

According to Sunday World, calculations released in the 23 November 2026 fuel audit indicate an average positive variance of R3.84 per litre for 95 unleaded petrol and R3.62 per litre for 93 unleaded petrol. Both diesel variants achieved positive balances, reaching R1.80 per litre for 0.05% sulphur and R2.24 per litre for 0.005% sulphur. Illuminating paraffin logged a positive balance of R2.88 per litre.

Falling International Crude Costs Aid Consumers

Declining global refined petroleum values accounted for these favourable variances. Brent crude faced persistent downward strain triggered by growing worldwide oil inventories and slower consumption growth within China.

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Depreciation of the domestic currency slightly offset these prospective reductions. Changing hands at R17.44 per US dollar on 23 November, currency performance trimmed petrol variances by two cents per litre and pared three cents per litre from diesel and illuminating paraffin.

Current Gauteng Inland Pump Tariffs

Prevailing retail charges in inland Gauteng, introduced on 4 November, stand unchanged at R30.24 per litre for 95 unleaded petrol and R29.87 per litre for both 93 unleaded petrol and lead replacement petrol. Wholesale rates for diesel remain at R30.85 per litre for 0.05% sulphur and R31.60 per litre for 0.005% sulphur.

While current audit metrics suggest cheaper fuel ahead, December's confirmed adjustments remain pending. Shifts in overseas petroleum markets or sudden rand volatility before the cycle ends could change the final figures.

Consumers expect fuel price relief in December. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Enoch Godongwana announces fuel levy cuts

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s temporary fuel levy cuts, announced in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

The reductions come as inland petrol has topped R30 per litre for the first time, but many South Africans say the relief is too small to make a difference.

Source: Briefly News