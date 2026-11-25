Amount Homeowners Pay in Rates and Taxes on a R1 Million House Across 7 SA Cities
- The Property Dealmaker shared a breakdown of what homeowners pay in annual municipal rates across 7 South African cities
- A R1 million home in Cape Town costs just R2,664 a year in rates, while the same home in Durban costs R13,278
- The wide gap comes down to how each municipality sets its own tariff and how much of your home's value is excluded from the calculation
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The Property Dealmaker, a South African property advice page, posted a breakdown on 22 November 2026 showing just how much annual municipal rates vary depending on where you live. The figures, drawn from 2026/27 residential tariffs, reveal a gap that could catch many homeowners off guard.
For a R1 million home, Cape Town sits at the lower end at R2,664 a year. Johannesburg comes in at R6,922, Mbombela at R8,610, Mangaung at R8,622, Tshwane at R9,232, Ekurhuleni at R9,936, and eThekwini (Durban) at the top at R13,278 annually. That is a difference of R10,614 a year between the cheapest and most expensive cities on the list.
Why Cape Town rates are so much lower
The main reason behind the gap is not just the tariff each municipality charges per rand of property value. It also comes down to how much of a home's value each city excludes before calculating the bill.
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Cape Town excludes the first R620,000 of a property's municipal valuation, meaning a R1 million home is effectively only rated on R380,000. Johannesburg excludes R300,000, Tshwane R250,000, and Durban only R120,000. The smaller the exclusion, the larger the taxable base and the bigger the annual bill.
The gap grows sharply at higher property values. On a R3 million home, Durban owners pay R43,456 a year compared to Cape Town's R16,684, a difference of R26,772 annually.
It is also worth noting that these figures cover rates only. Water, electricity, refuse removal, and sanitation are billed separately and are not included in the comparison.
The Property Dealmaker's post urged buyers to treat rates as a running cost and check them before making an offer. Two homes with identical asking prices in different cities can carry a meaningful annual cost difference.
According to SA Property Tools, investment or rental properties in Cape Town only receive the statutory R15,000 exemption, which raises the annual bill on a R1m Cape Town rental property from R2,664 to roughly R6,905, nearly matching Johannesburg.
See the post below:
Mzansi weighs in
South Africans were quick to respond in the comments section on the Facebook page:
@Liz Rudy said:
"And people say CT is expensive! What exactly do rates cover and why should you be paying tax on your property?"
@Bernd Leibenguth asked:
"And PE?"
Homeowners looking for personalised advice can book an online consultation with the Property Dealmaker or use the FastCashHomes property assessment tool for a quick cash offer.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za