March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly challenged News24 after the publication alleged she and her husband received close to R12 million in state contracts

A DA member of the KZN legislature submitted a formal query to confirm whether the tender existed and received an official response

Ngobese-Zuma accused News24 of bias and questioned whether the outlet adhered to journalistic ethics

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slammed News24 after KZN legislature said her husband didn't get a tender. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has gone public with an official government document she says disproves a claim by News24 that she and her husband, attorney Xolani Zuma, received close to R12 million through state contracts.

Ngobese-Zuma shared the document on X on 25 November 2026, stating that a DA member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature had submitted a formal query to the provincial department asking whether such a tender had been awarded. The response she published, signed by Dr F.N.P. Qwabe, Acting HOD of KZNDARD on 23 October 2026, and countersigned by MEC Mrs T.P. kaMadlopha-Mthethwa on 28 October 2026, indicated that no such tender had been received.

News24 inquiry and legal threat

The dispute traces back to 7 October 2026, when News24 journalist Khaya Koko contacted Ngobese-Zuma to request comment on allegations that she and her husband had benefited from approximately R12 million in state contracts. Koko noted that the matter raised a potential conflict of interest, given that both March and March and the SA First Forum, the organisations she leads, had publicly committed to litigating against the government.

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Rather than addressing the specific figures at the time, Ngobese-Zuma dismissed the inquiry on Facebook as an attempt to distract her, writing:

"Look at this one trying to distract us with lies...@news24 Go ahead and write whatever you like. Just make sure you will prove it."

In her 25 November post, she added that News24 had since sent its legal team to her with notification of court proceedings, but had not publicly addressed the department's written denial of the tender.

Ngobese-Zuma accuses media of bias

Alongside sharing the document, Ngobese-Zuma questioned whether News24 and other outlets were operating under any ethical obligations.

"I know the media has taken a side and is hell-bent on making sure that my name is ruined. Do you at least consider a code of conduct or some sort of ethics that go with journalism, or do you no longer care as long as whoever pays you to speak ill of us is benefiting from your work?"

Her post drew significant attention, accumulating over 11,000 views by the time of publication.

View the post on X:

Reactions from followers were largely supportive.

@NtoshQaqaz wrote:

"Actually, it is not a crime to receive a tender in SA. Your husband is an attorney and a learned citizen of SA, so why not?"

@uNkosikhonaa asked:

"Can you not sue them for false claims and damaging your reputation?"

@Mikedotcoza added:

"Very sad how far they go just because of what you stand for."

@OpinionRumos warned:

"If you do not take them to court, nothing will stop them from degrading your reputation."

News24 had not issued a public response to the KZN department's written denial at the time of publication.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slams police

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ngobese-Zuma’s criticism of police after officers used water cannons and stun grenades against protesters in Gqeberha.

The confrontation followed police blocking the marchers from entering Korsten, citing safety concerns. Ngobese-Zuma accused authorities of using force against citizens instead of addressing their concerns about undocumented immigration.

Source: Briefly News