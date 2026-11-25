Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations unit discovered a suspected Mandrax laboratory in De Deur on Wednesday, 25 November 2026

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the find but said further details would follow as the investigation progresses

The De Deur bust follows a similar discovery in KwaZulu-Natal a day earlier, where the Hawks arrested a 50-year-old man

An image of a SAPS crime scene. Images: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations unit discovered a suspected Mandrax laboratory in De Deur, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning, 25 November 2026.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the discovery, adding that she was travelling to the scene at the time of the initial report. Further details, including whether any drugs, manufacturing equipment or suspects were found at the property, are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

KwaZulu-Natal bust preceded De Deur discovery

The De Deur find follows a separate operation carried out by the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal just one day prior. On Tuesday, 24 November, officers dismantled a suspected multi-million-rand Mandrax laboratory at a property in eSikhawini, near Richards Bay. A 50-year-old man was arrested during the raid.

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Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said investigators recovered equipment and materials used in the manufacture of narcotics, as well as a substantial quantity of Mandrax drugs at the scene. The arrested suspect is expected to face charges of drug possession, dealing and manufacturing under the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

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Series of drug lab busts across South Africa

Earlier in November, Gauteng law enforcement also shut down a suspected hydroponic cannabis laboratory in Douglasdale, north of Johannesburg. Two suspects were arrested during that operation, and drugs with an estimated value of more than R2 million were confiscated.

Police have indicated that further information regarding the De Deur discovery will be made available as the investigation continues.

Five foreign national busted for operating a drug lab

Previously, Briefly News reported that five foreign nationals are in police custody after authorities uncovered an illegal hydroponic dagga operation in De Deur, a town in the Sedibeng district of Gauteng, with the facility estimated to be worth more than R1 million. The suspects — two Jamaican nationals, two Malawians and one citizen of Lesotho — were taken in during a targeted operation that brought together several law enforcement agencies.

Source: Briefly News