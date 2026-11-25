Nigeria's High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode praised South Africa's infrastructure and business climate as a draw for Nigerian investors

Fani-Kayode raised alarm over anti-Nigerian sentiment in South Africa, citing rhetoric about banning Nigerians from the country

His remarks drew sharp criticism from South Africans online, who questioned why Nigerian investors were not directing capital toward Nigeria instead

Femi Fani-Kayode said that SA’s infrastructure attracted Nigerian investors, but South Africans urged them to stay at home. MangoStar_Studio/ @ARISEtv (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

ABUJA — Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described South Africa as a first-world nation within a Global South continent, attributing its appeal to Nigerian investors to its reliable infrastructure and conducive business environment.

Fani-Kayode made the remarks at a press briefing following a meeting at Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Monday, 23 November 2026. His comments touched on both the economic relationship between the two countries and the growing hostility faced by Nigerians living in South Africa.

Investors welcome, but Nigerians struggling

While acknowledging South Africa's strong investment climate, Fani-Kayode urged South African authorities to extend support to ordinary Nigerians residing there, many of whom he said were facing considerable hardship.

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He cited the Little Lagos controversy as an example of the kind of hostile rhetoric that had begun circulating, including calls to ban Nigerians from entering South Africa, from marrying South African citizens, and from relationships with South Africans.

"This kind of narrative is alarming to us and terrifying to our people," Fani-Kayode said, adding that such views did not represent the majority of South Africans.

South Africans push back online

The video of his remarks sparked a strong response from South African users, most of whom rejected the idea of welcoming Nigerian investment while local grievances remained unaddressed.

@Simply_Mthi wrote:

"Those investors must invest in Nigeria."

@Dzungie007 said:

"They must first invest at Home…"

@DrMassingue7470 asked:

"Support them for what? Nigerian government can't support them, and you expect SA to support you? Are you mad?"

@MpumalangaPost stated:

"If there are challenges here, let them go and invest in Nigeria because we can't allow lawlessness here."

@Siya_ZAR questioned:

"Why not invest in Nigeria first?"

@JobeSpeaks said:

"No, thank you. We don't want your investments. Try Zimbabwe."

@Nompu90570329 added:

"Nigerians must invest in their own country and their own people. We don't want their investments."

Other stories about Fani-Kayode

The SABC responded after Fani-Kayode accused the Presidency of deliberately leaving his speech out of a livestream at the Credentials Ceremony.

The Nigerian High Commissioner questioned the Presidency's treatment of him and his delegation at the Credentials Ceremony.

Fani-Kayode described his meeting with DIRCO as “excellent” despite being formally summoned over comments he made.

Source: Briefly News