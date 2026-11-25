Three former security branch officers appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 25 November 2026, over the alleged murder of Andriano Louis Bambo

The accused, whose ranks ranged from lieutenant colonel to general, faced the court more than 35 years after the alleged killing near Matsulu, Mpumalanga

The NPA linked the prosecution to broader efforts to resolve outstanding apartheid-era crimes tied to the TRC

3 former apartheid-era security branch officers appeared in court over a 1991 killing. Image: @Ndaba_2025

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA — Three former South African Police security branch officers have been granted bail in connection with the alleged murder of a Mozambican informant, a killing that reportedly took place 35 years ago near Matsulu, outside Nelspruit.

Johan Petrus Koekemoer, 68, Ivor Wessel Conning Human, 82, and Izak Johannes Engelbrecht, 87, appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 25 November 2026, hours after their arrest that same morning. Each was released on bail of R5,000.

The alleged murder of Andriano Louis Bambo

The three men face a single charge of murder. According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the state alleges that the killing of Bambo on 5 March 1991 was premeditated. Bambo, a Mozambican national, was reportedly working as an informant for the security branch at the time of his death.

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At the time of the alleged offence, Koekemoer held the rank of lieutenant colonel, Human was a brigadier, and Engelbrecht served as a general.

The state did not oppose bail, citing factors that included the assessment that none of the accused posed a flight risk. As a condition of their release, all three were ordered to surrender their passports to the investigating officer and to seek permission before travelling outside South Africa.

See X post from journalist Sihle Mavuso here:

NPA links case to TRC and Khampepe Commission

The case has been postponed to 23 February 2027, when a date for a High Court hearing will be determined and the matter formally transferred.

Nyuswa confirmed that the prosecution forms part of a sustained effort to resolve apartheid-era crimes that remain outstanding following the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The case is also being considered within the framework of the Khampepe Commission.

"The NPA remains committed to pursuing justice in outstanding cases from the apartheid era, regardless of how much time has passed," Nyuswa said.

NPA announce the prosecution of apartheid era crimes

Briefly News also reported that the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks have announced in 2021 that they will be prosecuting individuals for apartheid era-related crimes. The NPA will be hiring experienced former prosecutors to handle the cases against apartheid era criminals.The Hawks has also pledged to re-enlist former police officers with a wealth of experience in investigations to assist in these cases.

Source: Briefly News