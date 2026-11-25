President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa's pending removal from the US African Growth and Opportunity Act in Parliament's NCOP

The US issued a 60-day notice earlier in September, with South Africa's beneficiary status set to end on 1 January

Ramaphosa confirmed the government is already working to identify new trade partners while negotiations with Washington continue

Cyril Ramaphosa envisions life without AGOA. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has described South Africa's looming exclusion from the United States' African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as a chance to expand the country's trade relationships beyond existing markets.

According to Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa made the remarks during a session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), where he fielded questions on foreign policy and investment, according to Parliament reports. The comments come after the US issued a 60-day notice earlier this month of its intent to terminate South Africa's beneficiary status under AGOA, with the removal set to take effect on 1 January.

The 60-day window gives South Africa an opportunity to address the concerns raised by Washington if it wishes to retain access to duty-free entry into American markets.

Ramaphosa focuses on job protection

The president was candid about expectations, stating that the government is not anticipating a change in the US position. Rather than waiting on a reversal, Ramaphosa said the focus has shifted to shielding workers from the economic fallout that could follow the loss of preferential trade access.

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He confirmed that several South African companies have already begun exploring alternative export destinations, while the government is working in parallel to open up new trade corridors internationally.

Negotiations with the US to continue

Despite the pessimistic outlook on AGOA's future for South Africa, Ramaphosa confirmed that diplomatic and trade talks with the United States will not be abandoned. The president indicated that South Africa intends to pursue improved bilateral trade relations with Washington over the longer term, even as it prepares for life outside the programme.

South Africa's removal from AGOA, should it be confirmed, would affect industries that rely heavily on duty-free access to American consumers, including the automotive and agricultural sectors. The 60-day notice period, initiated following a letter from US President Donald Trump, provides a limited window for any last-minute interventions before the January deadline.

View Ramaphosa addressing the NCOP on X:

SA has little hope of keeping AGOA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ramaphosa’s assessment of South Africa’s chances of retaining its AGOA trade benefits and the government’s efforts to secure alternative markets.

With the benefits set to expire on 1 January 2027, Ramaphosa said the government was “not really holding any hope” of reversing the US decision. The automotive sector is among those facing the greatest exposure, with potential consequences for jobs.

Source: Briefly News