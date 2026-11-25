The Western Cape High Court ruled on a legal challenge brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala report

The president challenged the independent panel's report, arguing that the panel had overstepped its mandate

The ruling also affects actions taken by the National Assembly that were linked to the now-set aside panel report

The Western Cape High Court sets aside the panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated anti-corruption laws and breached his oath of office. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — The Western Cape High Court has set aside the independent panel report into President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct related to the Phala Phala farm scandal, in a ruling handed down on 24 November 2026.

Tumi Sole shared the news on X, stating that the court found the panel's process "was not exercised properly."

The court issued three specific orders. First, it declared the panel's review unlawful and set it aside in its entirety. Second, it declared any steps taken by the National Assembly in connection with the report equally unlawful and set those aside as well.

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Third, the court ordered each party to bear its own legal costs, departing from the standard practice of awarding costs against the losing side.

Background to the Phala Phala report

The panel at the centre of the dispute was appointed by Parliament and chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

Its mandate was to determine whether sufficient grounds existed to proceed with impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa. In late 2022, the panel released a report concluding that the president may have violated anti-corruption laws and breached his oath of office in connection with the alleged concealment of a large sum of foreign currency found at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

The findings triggered a political crisis, with Ramaphosa briefly reported to be considering resignation before the African National Congress's majority in the National Assembly voted against adopting the report, halting any impeachment process at the parliamentary level.

Ramaphosa subsequently mounted a legal challenge, arguing that the panel had overstepped its mandate and relied on untested, hearsay evidence when compiling its findings.

The High Court's ruling now legally erases that report from the record, along with any parliamentary proceedings that were based on it, delivering a significant legal victory to the president.

Source: Briefly News