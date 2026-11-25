The Riebeek West community gathered outside court as two suspects faced charges in connection with the murder of artist Tamlin Blake

Blake, 51, was found dead at her Church Street home on 22 November 2026, after her husband failed to reach her while he was overseas

The case was postponed to 1 December 2026 and transferred to the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court, where both suspects applied for legal aid

Two suspects appeared over the SA artist Tamlin Blake's murder. Images: Golde Voive Media and Spier Arts Trust

Source: Facebook

WESTERN CAPE - Two suspects appeared in a Western Cape court on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in connection with the murder of South African artist and curator Tamlin Blake.

Community members gathered outside the courthouse in Riebeek West to follow the proceedings, reflecting how deeply the case had shaken the town.

Suspects appear in court

The court appearance brought a new detail to light. While initial reports pointed to one arrested individual, it has since emerged that two suspects are now facing charges in connection with Blake's death.

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Both applied for legal aid during the appearance and are yet to indicate whether they plan to pursue formal bail applications. The matter was postponed to Tuesday, 1 December 2026, and transferred to the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court.

What happened to Tamlin Blake

Blake, 51, was discovered at her home in Church Street, Riebeek West, on the afternoon of Sunday, 22 November 2026. Her husband, who was travelling abroad at the time, grew worried after repeated attempts to contact her went unanswered. A friend was sent to check on her and found her body.

Police spokesperson Captain Tania Helfrich confirmed that Blake had been struck twice on the head with a sharp object. A number of her personal belongings were allegedly taken from the property.

Her family later tracked her cellphone to a farm on the outskirts of Riebeek West, where investigators allegedly recovered the phone, additional stolen items, and bloodstained clothing and shoes. A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested. Reports suggest he had been released from prison on Wednesday, 18 November, just four days before Blake was killed.

See Facebook post here

A life dedicated to South African art

Blake was a highly regarded figure in South Africa's arts world. She held a Master's degree in Fine Art from Stellenbosch University and had served as Chief Curator of the Spier Arts Trust since 2015. Her work earned recognition both locally and internationally.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 18 and 20.

Her death has left a profound void in the arts community, with tributes pouring in from across the country. For the people of Riebeek West, justice remains the focus as court proceedings continue.

Canadian woman found dead in KZN

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a Canadian woman who disappeared from a KwaZulu-Natal farm has been found dead, and a suspect is now in custody following her death.

Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar, 52, also known as Karen, was last in confirmed contact with her family via WhatsApp on 6 November 2026. While her account showed activity on 9 November, relatives could not confirm whether she had personally accessed it.

Source: Briefly News