ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont publicly shared a 2016 email that contradicts Helen Zille's claims

Zille claimed that Julius Malema had recommended Shadrack Sibiya's appointment when Herman Mashaba was mayor

Beaumont's post on social media sparked a lot of reactions in support of him bringing out the evidence about Zille's claims

Michael Beaumont shared an email that contradicts Helen Zille’s claims about Julius Malema recommending Shadrack Sibiya to Herman Mashaba. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Michael Beaumont (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont has shared an image of a 2016 email that contradicts Helen Zille's claim that Julius Malema directed the appointment of Shadrack Sibiya as head of the City of Johannesburg's anti-corruption unit during Herman Mashaba's tenure as mayor.

The email, dated 22 September 2016, was sent by then-Democratic Alliance Shadow Minister of Justice Glynnis Breytenbach to Mashaba's personal address.

In it, Breytenbach wrote that she had a candidate for the post, who had left the South African Police Service. That candidate was Sibiya.

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"I know him well. He is very competent," the email read.

Background to the Zille–Malema dispute

The dispute traces back to an eNCA interview on 8 November 2026, during which Zille alleged that Malema had effectively captured the City of Johannesburg during Mashaba's mayoral term between 2016 and 2019.

Among other accusations, she claimed Malema influenced a billion-rand fleet tender and stated that Mashaba appointed Sibiya as the head of the anti-corruption unit on Malema's instruction.

Malema filed a R1 million defamation lawsuit and sought an urgent interdict in the Johannesburg High Court to prevent Zille from repeating the claims before the full trial. Zille has refused to apologise.

During court arguments on 24 November 2026, Malema's counsel accused Zille of relying on hearsay. Mashaba, now leader of ActionSA, submitted his own affidavit challenging her version of events.

How did South Africans react?

After Beaumont's post circulated online, several users weighed in.

@_Zwoluga wrote:

"You are doing the Lord's work. Thank you."

@ShepherdSkhomo highlighted a key line from the email, noting:

"Glynis said, 'I know him well; he is very competent'."

@yenzo_kuhl added:

"Helen thought her tracks were covered; Michael came with proof."

@stonezn declared:

"Corruption. Proudly brought to you by DA."

@ValenteezyM stated:

"You are the DA's worst nightmare."

Mashaba's affidavit contradicts Zille's claims

Briefly News reported that Mashaba had filed an affidavit, directly contradicting Zille's claims about Shadrack Sibiya's appointment.

Zille claimed in an eNCA interview in November 2026 that Mashaba appointed Sibiya at Julius Malema's instruction.

Mashaba's affidavit sparked mixed reactions on social media, as South Africans weighed in on the latest development in the matter.

Source: Briefly News