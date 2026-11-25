The Free State Department of Education announced plans to slash its teaching workforce by 1 658 posts in 2027, the largest provincial reduction in the country

Education stakeholders warned the cuts could devastate classroom quality and shift staffing costs to parents and school governing bodies

The department cited a loss of over 4 000 learners and mounting financial pressure as the driving factors behind the decision

Free State teachers are going to lose their jobs in large numbers. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE — The Free State Department of Education has confirmed plans to cut 1 658 educator posts in 2027, reducing its teaching workforce from 21 706 to 20 048, amid growing pressure on provincial budgets.

According to News24, the Parliamentary Budget Office presented these figures to the Standing Committee on Appropriations in Parliament on 10 November 2026, identifying the Free State as the province facing the steepest reduction nationally. Across South Africa, the total number of teacher posts will drop by 1 205, from 396 726 to 395 521.

Gauteng is set to lose 221 posts, while Limpopo will gain 513 and the Western Cape will add 151. Five provinces are expected to maintain their current post numbers. The Department of Basic Education clarified that the reductions apply to contract posts rather than permanent educators.

Education stakeholders raise alarm

Prominent education figures have reacted with concern. Stellenbosch University education dean Professor Mbulungeni Madiba warned that eliminating 7.6% of the province's educator post basket poses a direct threat to the quality of education in the Free State.

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National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa executive director Basil Manuel described the cuts as "a disaster," stressing that contract posts form part of the official post establishment and cannot be dismissed as peripheral.

Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools deputy CEO Juané van der Merwe-Mocke raised a further concern, noting that reducing posts forces school governing bodies and parents to absorb staffing costs that the state can no longer carry.

Province Cites enrolment drop and fiscal pressure

Free State education spokesperson Howard Ndaba attributed the decision to two factors: financial constraints facing the department and a decline in learner numbers, with the province recording a loss of 4 350 pupils. In Gauteng, spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana moved to reassure parents, confirming that every class in the province will have an educator in 2027 despite the reduction in posts there.

The scale of the Free State's cuts has drawn particular scrutiny, given that the province accounts for a significantly larger share of post reductions than any other in the country.

Western Australia recruits SA teachers

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Western Australia’s recruitment drive for South African teachers, including the qualifications required and salaries on offer.

Experienced educators could earn more than R1 million a year, as South Africa faces shortages of qualified teachers in key subjects.

Source: Briefly News