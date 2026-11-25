A toddler followed his dogs toward a swimming pool after spotting a ball floating on the water and fell in

The nanny, who was just out of frame, reacted immediately and pulled the boy from the pool

The video sparked a heated debate among South Africans about pool safety and the role of domestic workers

An image of a child swimming. Image: Maxim Konankov/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A toddler's curiosity nearly turned into tragedy after he tumbled into a swimming pool while chasing after a floating ball. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, was shared by the X page CrimeinSA on 25 November 2025 and quickly gained traction online.

In the clip, the little boy wanders toward the pool, his dogs close behind, drawn in by a ball drifting on the surface. Within seconds, he loses his footing and falls into the water. The nanny, positioned just out of the camera's view, reacts without hesitation and pulls him out before the situation becomes fatal.

Nanny's instincts prevent the worst

The speed of the nanny's response is what many viewers found most remarkable. She was not visible on camera, yet she moved fast enough to reach the child in time. The incident has reignited conversations about home swimming pool safety in South Africa, where drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death among young children.

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Many who watched the footage directed their concern at the parents, arguing that pool nets and covers should not be optional in homes with young children.

View video posted on X here:

South Africans weigh in

The video drew strong reactions from South Africans, with many using the moment to call for legislative change.

@petebull789 wrote:

"Parents with children this age should seriously invest in putting nets on their swimming pools. One day the maid won't be able to save the day."

@MrTLeggedy commented:

"Parents need a strong talking to, because this is ridiculous. Pool covers/nets are not for laughs please until the kids are 'water safe.' Should be mandatory from a legal perspective and any death of a child/staff member in the home should actually carry a real jail sentence."

@BanothileMabida wrote:

"Thank God the nanny acted fast."

@muzi2104 added:

"Pool safety nets must be made compulsory. Too many children drown in home swimming pools in South Africa."

@ThaboFresh simply said:

"Salary should increase by 300%."

The praise for the nanny was widespread, but so was the frustration. Many viewers felt the incident should never have been possible in the first place, and that pool barriers ought to be a legal requirement in South African homes where young children live.

Security officer saves boy from drowning

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Ntokozo Sambo, a security officer from Marshall Security, saved a six-year-old boy from drowning. During the rescue mission, Ntokozo said he shocked himself after climbing over an electric fence at a holiday complex. He explained that he was finishing his patrol duties at the uMhlanga Promenade when a woman from the seventh floor of a nearby holiday complex shouted for assistance. He added that his partner boosted him over an electric fence, and that was when he saw the little boy at the bottom of a swimming pool.

Source: Briefly News