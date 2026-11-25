Three men wanted for serious and violent crimes in Phoenix and Inanda opened fire on a police vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday

Police launched a manhunt after the attack and traced the suspects to a residence in the Amaoti area of Inanda

Two firearms were recovered at the scene and will undergo ballistic testing to determine links to other crimes

3 suspects have been fatally shot by police in Inanda. Images: @JacaNewswatch/X and @dasentathiah/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL — Three men linked to a string of serious and violent crimes in the Phoenix and Inanda areas were killed on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, following a confrontation with police in Inanda.

The chain of events began when the suspects allegedly opened fire on a police patrol vehicle in the area. Several shots struck the vehicle, causing visible damage, though all officers on board escaped without injury. Police immediately launched a manhunt following the brazen attack.

Intelligence operation leads officers to Ezimangweni

Acting on intelligence, officers traced the suspects to a property in Ezimangweni, within the Amaoti area of Inanda, where the men were believed to have taken refuge. Upon arrival, police were met with gunfire and a shootout broke out between the two sides.

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All three suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the exchange. Police confirmed that no officers were wounded in the incident. Two firearms were seized from the suspects at the scene.

Ballistic tests to establish links to other crimes

The recovered weapons have been earmarked for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in other offences committed in KwaZulu-Natal or elsewhere in the country. Investigations into both the initial attack on the patrol vehicle and the circumstances of the fatal shootout remain ongoing.

See video posted on X here:

Two suspects killed in shootout with SAPS

In a similar incident, two wanted suspects have been fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda, northwest of Durban. The suspects, who were wanted for murders and robberies, were killed in the shootout on 24 January 2026. They were traced to the area by the South African Police Service Inanda Task Team. Two other suspects, who were part of the group, fled the scene.

Westgang member shot dead by police

Previously, Briefly News reported that a man suspected of belonging to the West Gang was fatally shot during a confrontation with police at a residential property in Inanda, north of Durban, on Wednesday night. Officers encountered the suspect at the house, where a gunfight broke out before the operation concluded with his death. No police officers sustained injuries during the incident.

Source: Briefly News