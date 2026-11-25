Louis Liebenberg's defence team submitted a witness list in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on 25 November 2026

The diamond investment fraud case, involving over R4 billion and roughly 125 charges, has been transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

Liebenberg remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre as the case heads toward a February 2027 trial date

Louis Liebenberg wants Jacob Zuma and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to testify on his behalf. Image: Happening News SA

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Louis Liebenberg, the accused mastermind behind an alleged R4 billion diamond investment Ponzi scheme, has named former president Jacob Zuma, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Shadrack Sibiya among the witnesses his defence intends to call when his trial begins.

The disclosure came during a brief appearance in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 25 November, when the matter was formally transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

After summonses to appear in the High Court were served on all nine accused, Liebenberg's legal team presented the witness list to the court. The list also includes a member of the Zuma family and an unnamed police general.

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No explanation was placed before the court regarding what these individuals would testify about or how their evidence is expected to support the defence.

R4bn diamond scheme and charges

Liebenberg and his wife, Desiree (Dezzi) Liebenberg, were arrested by the Hawks on 22 October 2024 at the Tonino restaurant at the Benoni Country Club, following a five-year investigation into his diamond trading company, Tariomix, which was placed into liquidation in April 2024. Seven co-accused were arrested the following day.

Prosecutors allege that Liebenberg and his co-accused ran a large-scale Ponzi-style scheme in which investors were promised returns linked to unpolished diamond parcels that never existed.

Money from new investors was used to pay earlier participants. The accused collectively face approximately 125 charges, including fraud, racketeering, money laundering, theft, and contraventions of the Companies Act. He has maintained his innocence, saying that he was targeted for supporting Jacob Zuma.

Both Liebenberg and his wife remain in custody. Both were denied bail on the grounds that they posed flight risks and a potential threat to witness integrity. Their seven co-accused were granted bail.

The case has been postponed to 1 December for a first appearance in the High Court, with the trial formally set down for February 2027.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans reacted with scepticism and humour to the witness list on social media.

@inkabiYezwe wrote:

"He's about to learn exactly what JZ is all about…"

@TheRealMoreki said:

"Louis Liebenberg assembling Zuma, Mkhwanazi, and Sibiya as his defence witnesses is the wildest Mzansi crossover since load shedding met a water outage. Forget a court case, sell tickets to this at FNB Stadium and clear the national debt!"

@Sunflowerreal commented:

"Haibo njani, maybe he is referring to Julius Mkhwanazi"

@kentrel94705498 added:

"This one is mad."

Liebenberg claims a journalist taunted him

Briefly News reported that this isn't the first time the diamond dealer has had an outburst in the courtroom.

In November 2024, he took issue with a journalist taking photos of him during his wife's bail application.

Liebenberg claimed that the journalist was taunting him, saying that he asked the media to respect their privacy.

Source: Briefly News